Wherever your travels take you—from grand landscapes to family cookouts—this pair of Sigma zoom lenses are all you need for any photo opportunity. The 18-250mm ƒ3.5-6.3 DC OS MACRO HSM is an extremely compact, all-in-one plus macro lens, which is ideal for on-the-go adventures. The 150-500mm F5-6.3 APO DG OS HSM is an excellent telephoto zoom for nature, sports, wildlife and more. These lenses offer great value, too. Both are currently offered at special prices: the 18-250mm ƒ3.5-6.3 DC OS MACRO HSM is just $349 ($200 savings) and the 150-500mm F5-6.3 APO DG OS HSM is only $869 ($200 savings).

18-250mm ƒ3.5-6.3 DC OS MACRO HSM

“The Sigma 18-250mm ƒ/3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM is a popular lens thanks to its massive coverage range at an incredibly low price point. Unlike any other lens in this class, it also has macro abilities for close-up photography at a magnification ratio of 1:2.9 and a minimum focusing distance of only 13.8 inches.”

This multipurpose zoom lens offers Sigma’s Optical Stabilization (OS)* technology and covers wide-angle to telephoto photography. Even more compact than its predecessor, this updated model also lets you get in close to your subjects with its macro capability. The maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.9 is well suited for exploring flowers and creating otherworldly abstract photos. Sigma’s powerful OS system keeps the camera steady for sharp handheld photos. There’s a Special Low Dispersion (SLD) glass element and three aspherical lens glass elements to keep chromatic aberration at bay and give you accurate color. Sigma’s Super Multi-Layer Coating reduces flare and ghosting to give you rich contrast. The Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) is fast and quiet, and the rounded, seven-blade diaphragm creates beautiful bokeh in the out-of-focus areas. The new 18-250mm ƒ3.5-6.3 DC OS MACRO HSM is 3.5 inches in length and weighs just 16.6 ounces.

150-500mm ƒ5-6.3 APO DG OS HSM

“This has been the go-to lens for wildlife photographers on a budget. We know several p

hotographers who use the Sigma 150-500mm lens with very good results. A good stabilized zoom that goes out to 500mm for a bit over $869 is very nice.”

The Sigma 150-500mm ƒ5-6.3 is an ultra telephoto zoom designed for Full Frame sensors and may also be used with smaller APS-C cameras like the Nikon D3200 and the Canon EOS Rebel T5i. The effective increase in focal length on cameras with APS-C size sensors is about 255mm to 850mm! An Optical Stabilizer (OS) allows for handheld photography even when you’re shooting in the low light around dawn and dusk. The Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) ensures quiet, high speed and accurate autofocusing so challenging subjects like birds in flight will be tack sharp in the photo. Your images will have crisp contrast and rich colors thanks to the SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements. Chromatic aberration and annoying fringing is kept at bay throughout the entire zoom range, and the rear focusing system corrects for shifting colors that can occur due to zooming and focusing. Its compact size of a mere 10 inches and weight of only 4 pounds for its focal length make it a must-have for any camera bag.



SIGMA LENS TECHNOLOGY

Sigma DC Lenses

Optimized for DSLRs with APS-C size image sensors, Sigma DC lenses leverage original technology fostered in the development of Sigma SD series cameras. The configuration of lens elements and the lens coatings represent the culmination of decades of optical engineering experience. The result is truly excellent performance in a compact, lightweight format that offers outstanding flexibility to the serious photographer.

DC lenses have an image circle that covers APS-C size image sensors. Not for use on digital cameras having image sensors larger than APS-C size or on 35mm or APS film cameras, as vignetting will occur. To find the 35mm camera equivalent focal length, multiply the DC lens focal length by the “crop factor” (digital multiplier) of 1.5, 1.6 or 1.7, depending on the brand of DSLR camera on which the lens will be used. To find which DC lens is equivalent to a full-frame lens, divide the focal length of the full-frame lens by the same crop factor.

Sigma DG Lenses

Designed to deliver the ultimate in performance on full-frame digital SLRs, Sigma DG lenses also bring out the best in 35mm SLR film cameras and APS-C size DSLRs. Remarkable image rendition is achieved by comprehensive correction of aberrations and distortions. Special care was taken to thoroughly minimize color fringing caused by lateral chromatic aberration, which is particularly noticeable at high resolution in digital photography. DG lenses can offer both high contrast and subtle tonal gradations, unmarred by flare and ghosting, thanks to Sigma’s digitally optimized optical design and original Super Multi-Layer Coating technology, which suppress reflections between image sensor and lens surfaces. Large image circles assure ample peripheral illumination to prevent vignetting.

APO

APO Lens. Sigma’s top-of-the-line telephoto lenses use at least two elements of ELD, FLD, SLD or other low-dispersion glass to deliver impeccable image quality unsullied by chromatic aberration.

OS

Optical Stabilizer. An optical stabilizer mechanism helps assure a sharp image while giving you freedom of movement and more latitude in camera settings. (This feature is not available in Pentax and Sony mounts, as those systems have image stabilization built-in to the camera body.)

HSM

Hyper-Sonic Motor. Using a motor driven by ultrasonic waves, these lenses offer speedy auto focusing and quiet operation.