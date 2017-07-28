Photo Of The Day By Lorenzo Cassina

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Glaciers Closeup – Alaska” by Lorenzo Cassina.

Says the photographer of this image, which he shot in 2016, “By using a small tour vessel, we were able to get very close to the glaciers. Some may say this is dangerous, and it is, but the picture taken shows the intricate design made by Mother Nature, and I liked that opportunity and proximity.”

