Today’s Photo of the Day is “Wildflower Painted Bunting” by Betty Bérard.
Each Photo of The Day is chosen from the Your Best Shot gallery. Visit the gallery to submit your best photos and gain inspiration from the Digital Photo Magazine community.
Each Photo of The Day is chosen from the Your Best Shot gallery. Visit the gallery to submit your best photos and gain inspiration from the Digital Photo Magazine community.
One thought on “Photo Of The Day By Betty Bérard”
I am honored and so excited to have my Painted Bunting photo chosen as Photo of the day!!!!!!! Thanks, much appreciated!!!! 🙂