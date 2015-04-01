NYIP – Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES New York Institute Of Photography Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ELIGIBILITY Open Only to legal residents of the fifty (50) UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 years of age or older.

Void where prohibited.

Officers, directors, employees and agents of Werner Publishing Corporation and New York Institute Of Photography ("Sponsors"), and their parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and website providers/web masters (collectively, the "Released Parties"), and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling) and those living in their same households are not eligible to enter or win.

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and/or Sponsors, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes.

Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. TO ENTER

Between 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time ("PST") on 12/2/14 and 11:59 p.m. PST on 1/8/15 (the "Entry Period"), visit www.digitalphotopro.com/sweepstakes/nyip.html and complete and submit the official entry form.

By submitting one entry form, you are automatically entered into the drawing for both prizes.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. PST on 1/8/15 to be eligible. Sponsors’ computer is the Official clock for the promotion.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated or mechanical means are void.

All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. PRIZE DRAWINGS One (1) potential winner will be selected for each prize described below in a random drawing on or about 1/17/15 from all eligible entries received for the applicable drawing.

Entries from one prize drawing will not be included in other prize drawings.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the applicable drawing.

Potential winners will be notified by e-mail within 14 days of drawing.

Potential winners are subject to verification of eligibility and the terms of these rules.

Potential winners may be required to complete, sign and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and where lawful a publicity release within ten (10) days of issuance.

If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, any prize/prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or a winner is not in compliance with these rules, prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected.

One entry per person. PRIZES Prize Details: (1) New York Institute Of Photography Wedding Photography (ARV $999.00) course and 1) New York Institute Of Photography Portrait Photography (ARV $999.00) course to be awarded to different winners.

(1) New York Institute Of Photography Wedding Photography (ARV $999.00) course and 1) New York Institute Of Photography Portrait Photography (ARV $999.00) course to be awarded to different winners. Total ARV of all prizes: $1,998.00.

All prize details not specified herein are at the sole discretion of Sponsors.

Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prizes or redeem prizes for cash, but Sponsors reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value.

Winners are responsible for all federal, state and local taxes, if any, and all other costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded that are associated with the acceptance and use of prizes.

Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied.

If a winner cannot accept prize as stated, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected.

Sponsorss reserve the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, in their sole discretion. GENERAL CONDITIONS The Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, undelivered, garbled, illegible or postage-due mail, entries or email; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, website, or other connections, or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, or computer hardware or software or other technical malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network; or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information or the failure to capture any such information.

The Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the sweepstakes.

The Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the sweepstakes or website, as solely determined by Sponsors, will be disqualified.

Should any portion of the sweepstakes be, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsors, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the sweepstakes and select the winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsors.

In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same email account, the authorized subscriber of the email account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the email address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses.

Entrants, by participating, agree that the Released Parties will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by entrants against, any claims, actions or/or liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize.

Each winner, by acceptance of prize, except where legally prohibited, grants permission for Sponsors and their designees to use his/her name, address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, and on the Internet and world wide web, in perpetuity, without notice or review or approval. PRIVACY NOTICE Sponsors collect personal data when you enter this Sweepstakes. Entering the Sweepstakes constitutes your permission for the sponsors to maintain the data in the US and to use the information as stated herein. This data is collected to maintain a record of those who have entered this Sweepstakes, to ensure contact with potential winners, and, in the case of U.S. residents, for mark

eting purposes in accordance with sponsors’ Privacy Policy located at http://www.wernerpublishing.com/privacy-policy and http://www.nyip.com/privacy.html. WINNERS LIST For the names of the winners (available after 1/24/15), send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Attn: Marketing Department, Digital Photo Pro’s NYIP Sweepstakes, 12121 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90025, for receipt no later than 2/07/15. SPONSORS Werner Publishing Corporation, 12121 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 New York Institute of Photography, 211 East 43rd Street – Suite 2402, New York, New York 10017