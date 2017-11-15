YI Technology 360 VR Camera Launches

Earlier this year, YI Technology introduced the YI 4K+ Action Camera to the world, a virtual-reality camera that captures UHD 4K video at 60 fps. Now the company has announced the YI 360 VR Camera, the first of its kind to shoot 360-degree video in 5.7K at 30 fps, and with the capability to create in-camera stitching for 4K video and live-streaming. Priced at $399, the new pocket-sized camera is available at Microsoft stores and the YI technology online store.

Check out the YI 360 VR Camera in action:

Designed to create high-quality immersive content in an affordable, easy-to-use system, the YI 360 VR features dual 220-degree eight aspheric glass lenses, each with an ƒ/2.0 aperture, as well as built-in 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi for 4K shooting and live-streaming. There are five video preview options within the YI 360 app—stretched view, little planet, round, panoramic and dual VR view. Shoot with the YI 360 VR handheld or mounted.

Compatible with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR headsets, the YI 360 VR can shoot for up to 60 minutes on its battery when recording at 4K/30 fps. In addition to the YI 4K+ Action camera, the YI 360 VR Camera joins the YI M1 Mirrorless Digital Camera and the YI HALO professional 3D camera in the YI Technology universe.

Find a Microsoft store or visit the YI Technology website for more information.

YI Technology’s High Quality, Live 360 VR Camera Now Available at Microsoft Stores for $399

The pocket-sized camera is the first to shoot 360 degree video in 5.7K at 30fps, with instant in-device stitching for 4K footage and live-streaming.

SEATTLE, November 13, 2017 – YI Technology (YI), the leading provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, announced availability today of its unique YI 360 VR camera (“YI 360”) at Microsoft Store locations in the U.S. and Microsoft.com. The YI 360 makes high-end virtual reality video easy and accessible to anyone who wants to create and share content.

With a simple, handheld and mountable camera design, the YI 360 VR is the first VR camera to combine high-fidelity, 360-degree video capture, an easy mobile application along with 4K instant, in-device stitching and 4K live-streaming to any sharing channel. With these innovations, the YI 360 VR™ provides a complete solution for creating immersive, 360-degree video experiences easily, quickly and anywhere.

“At YI Technology, we challenge ourselves to bring the most innovative technologies together in a way that is simple, enjoyable and useful for anyone, from kids to professionals. VR is no exception,” said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology. “Today’s solutions for 360 capture and sharing force users to choose between an affordable low quality, low resolution product and an overly expensive, highly complicated product. That is why we worked so hard to perfect YI 360 VR. By combining the best components, rigorous industrial design and many years of testing, we eliminated the cables, confusing interfaces and bulky components and added 5.7K fidelity, 4K in-device stitching and 4K live-streaming, all in a handy, affordable package.”