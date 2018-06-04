X-TTL For Cactus V6 II Completes With Firmware Updates For Canon

Are you a Canon photographer awaiting the X-TTL availability for the Cactus V6? Finally, Canon is the last and the latest to get the updates, completing the lineup of new system-specific X-TTL firmware for Cactus products with wireless support for major flash brands. With this firmware version, Canon system flashes now allow features such as cross-brand wireless manual power and zoom control with HSS/FP support and wireless E-TTL of Canon and Cactus wireless flashes.

Download the latest firmware for Cactus devices through the latest Cactus Firmware Updater. The system-specific X-TTL firmware versions are FREE of charge.

See the press release below.

X-TTL for Cactus V6 II is NOW complete

Hong Kong, June 1, 2018 – The last remaining X-TTL firmware version for Canon is NOW available!

Besides retaining the revolutionary cross-brand abilities of remote power control and wireless HSS of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax and Sigma flashes simultaneously, the new system-specific X-TTL firmware for Canon adds TTL on-camera and wireless TTL in off-camera setup for Canon flashes.

Wireless E-TTL

The Canon system is unique where only Canon system flashes and Cactus RF60 and RF60X

flashes can be triggered by a Canon camera for wireless TTL.

Features at a glance

1. Cross-brand wireless manual power and zoom control with HSS/FP support of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax and Sigma flashes;¹

2. Wireless E-TTL of Canon and Cactus wireless flashes;²

3. Two Exposure Locks offer consistency with the convenience of wireless TTL;

4. Works seamlessly with Cactus RF60X and RF60 to support remote HSS, TTL, as well as power and zoom control.

New Protocol and Upcoming Firmware Releases

Since the release of Pentax X-TTL firmware, a new wireless protocol has been adopted³. To work seamlessly with a Cactus RF60 and RF60X, users should be sure to also update to the latest firmware.

This Canon version is the last leg of X-TTL firmware on the Cactus V6 II. Together with recently released X-TTL firmware for Fujifilm, Sigma and Sony, all X-TTL firmware versions are now running on the new wireless protocol. Next on the list for update is the original V6 (current firmware 2.1.001) and Multi-brand HSS firmware on the V6 II (current firmware 1.1.013) where they will be made to operate on the new protocol in the near future.

To download the latest firmware versions for each of the Cactus devices, get the latest Cactus Firmware Updater to be able to select the latest firmware versions.

Price and Availability

System-specific X-TTL firmware versions are FREE of charge. Download the Cactus Firmware Updater and select the corresponding system firmware to install the Canon X-TTL firmware on the Cactus V6 II.

¹ With the exception of Pentax system flashes due to special timing requirements so it must be paired

with a Pentax camera in order to support HSS.

² Applies to both on and off-camera setups.

³ To understand more about the new protocol and how to update your firmware, please visit X-TTL microsite

at https://www.cactus-image.com/special/X-TTL.