Tokina Announces New 85mm Prime Lens: The Tokina ATX-M 85mm F1.8 FE Lens

The new Tokina atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE prime lens

Earlier today, Tokina released a new telephoto prime: The atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE lens, which is designed to be compatible with full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. It’s also the first lens in Tokina’s atx-m mirrorless lens series, which will be compatible with multiple lens mounts and sensor formats.

You can order the Tokina atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE lens now, and it will start shipping on February 7.

The new prime has a lens-barrel constructed of anodized, semi-satin black metal and includes an optical design of 10 glass elements in 7 groups, including 1 SD (Low Dispersion) lens that offers excellent resolution, sharp edge-to-edge results and well controlled chromatic aberrations. According to Tokina, the fast f/1.8 aperture is “perfect for portraits, low-light shooting and produces beautiful bokeh.” The company also says the lens comes with its Super Low Reflection Multi-coating, which “provides natural color and excellent contrast along with superior water-, oil- and dust-repellant properties.” Additionally, in terms of performance, the lens has a new ST-M auto-focus motor, which is quiet, fast and accurate in both still and video modes.

Tokina says the atx-m 85mm FE was developed and manufactured in accordance with Sony-licensed specifications, which means photographers should expect that the lens will communicate properly with the Sony camera bodies. It also means that photographers should also expect to take “full advantage of the latest Sony features, including 5-axis image stabilization, Face/Eye Priority AF, Real-time Eye AF, MF assist and electronic distance scale.”

More information is available at tokinausa.com as well as below in the press release:

Kenko Tokina Announces Release of the NEW atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE

New Series, New optics, New look – The atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE lens for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras.

Huntington Beach, CA, January 17, 2020: Kenko Tokina, Japan’s leading manufacturer of premium camera accessories, is releasing the Tokina atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE lens for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. It is the debut lens for Tokina’s atx-m series of mirrorless lenses that will include lenses for multiple mounts and sensor formats.

The atx-m 85mm f1.8 FE lens features a clean design with high quality optics housed in a beautifully anodized, semi-satin black metal lens barrel. The fast f/1.8 aperture is perfect for portraits, low light shooting and produces beautiful bokeh.

The optical design has 10 glass elements in 7 groups including 1 SD (Low Dispersion) lens that offers excellent resolution, sharp edge-to-edge results, and well controlled chromatic aberrations. Tokina’s exclusive Super Low Reflection Multi-coating provides natural color and excellent contrast along with superior water, oil, and dust repellant properties.

The new ST-M auto-focus motor is quiet, fast, and accurate in still and video modes and thanks to an all-metal focus unit and high-quality lubricants; manual focus is tactile, smooth and precise.

The atx-m 85mm FE is developed and manufactured in accordance with Sony-licensed specifications and communicates all required data to the camera to take full advantage of the latest Sony features including 5-axis image stabilization, Face/Eye Priority AF, Real-time Eye AF, MF assist, and electronic distance scale.

“This is a very exciting new lens series for Tokina” says Yuji Matsumoto, President at Kenko Tokina USA. “The mirrorless camera market continues to expand and the atx-m series will address the needs of photographers using different camera mounts and sensor sizes.”

Worldwide sales of the Tokina atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE lens will begin on February 7, 2020 with authorized Tokina USA retailers taking pre-orders January 17, 2020. Estimated USA Street Price of $499.

More information is available at https://tokinausa.com.