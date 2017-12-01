Think Tank Photo Introduces Airport Advantage Plus Rolling Camera Bag

Travel for photographers can be a challenge, at times, especially with the restrictions the airlines often throw our way. (This article has some excellent airline travel tips for photographers.) Think Tank Photo has introduced a new rolling camera bag, the Airport Advantage Plus, designed to make reaching your assignment or photo destination with your gear easier.

See the press release below:

The Airport Advantage™ Plus Rolling Camera Bag Maximizes Camera Gear for International Flights

Santa Rosa, Calif. – Think Tank Photo’s new Airport Advantage Plus rolling camera bag is specifically designed for traveling photographers. By complying with international carry-on requirements, photographers can keep their most valuable gear safe and near them when they fly. The roller’s ultra-lightweight design at 6.9 lbs. (3.1 kg) helps meet weight restrictions, yet features the same level of protection for which Think Tank is known. Its dedicated laptop pocket fits up to a 17” laptop in a padded sleeve, a 10” tablet, or an Eagle Creek Medium Clothing Folder for overnight trips.

The Airport Advantage Plus holds one gripped DSLR with lens attached, one ungripped DSLR with lens attached, plus five to eight additional lenses, and a 17” laptop. Or, it can hold two gripped DSLRs with lenses detached, plus five to seven lenses. For Mirrorless users, the roller can fit two bodies with a crazy amount of lenses. It can hold up to a 200–400 f/4 detached (hood reversed) lens.

“Traveling photographers are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their most valuable and fragile gear—their bodies, lenses, and laptops—near them and safe from rough baggage handling,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “The new Airport Advantage Plus was designed with not only this in mind, but with the more restrictive size and weight requirements that go with international travel.”

KEY FEATURES

Multi-use interior for cameras and clothes

Custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for added strength and durability

Extra tall handle height keeps the bag away from feet when rolling

Tripod mount pocket on side (Additional straps included for larger tripods)

YKK RC Fuse zippers, ballistic nylon, and closed-cell PU foam are the highest quality materials in the industry

Lockable zipper sliders (lock not included)

Travel pouch included for organizing clothing or shoes

Interior zippered pockets for batteries, memory cards, filters and accessories

User-replaceable retractable handle, wheels, wheel housings, and front foot extends product life

Custom-designed, high-performance, 80mm wheels with sealed ABEC grade 5 bearings for quiet rolling

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Handles on three sides ensure rapid and easy retrieval from overhead bins, car trunks, etc.

Reinforced dividers support heavy gear and maintain strength over time

Business card holder on top for identification

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water-resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating, plus underside of fabric has a polyurethane coating. The bag is also constructed with 420D velocity nylon, YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers, custom designed extra tall skid plates, high performance 80mm super quiet wheels with sealed bearings, rubberized laminate reinforcement, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: 210D silver-toned nylon, polyurethane backed high-density nylex liner and dividers, 2x polyurethane coated nylon 210T seam-sealed rain cover, closed-cell foam and reinforced PE board dividers, mesh pockets, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Interior Dimensions: 13.4” W x 20.5” H x 4.9 – 6.4” D (34 x 52 x 12.4–16.3 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 13.8” W x 22” H x 7.3” D (35 x 55.9 x 18.5 cm)

Laptop Compartment: 13” x 17.6” x 2.9” (33 x 44.7 x 7.4 cm)

Weight: 6.9 lbs. (3.1 kg)

# # #

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.