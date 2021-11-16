These Are the Winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were just announced and, as usual, a variety of laugh-out-loud animal images have been honored. Taking the Overall Winner prize is Ken Jensen with his picture “Ouch!” that appears at the top of this story.

“A brilliantly timed photo of a Golden Silk Monkey in China, getting himself into a bit of trouble on a wire (easily done.),” Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards organizers wrote about his winning shot. “A thoroughly deserving winner, Ken’s shot was up against some pretty awesome Finalists.”

Here’s how Jensen describes his photo: “A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China – this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!”

In September we featured 19 finalist images in this annual competition, which ran the gamut from playful otters to laughing snakes, dancing monkeys and perturbed birds. Included below are some of the other winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures on the Land Award

“Ninja Prarie Dog” by Arthur Trevino! “When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story!”

Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award

“I guess summer’s over,” by John Speirs. “I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face.”

Creatures Under the Sea Award

“Time for school,” by Chee Kee Teo. “A smooth-coated otter ‘bit’ its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson.”

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award

“The Joy of a Mud Bath” by Vicki Jauron. “An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon.”

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award

“I guess summer’s over,” by John Speirs. “I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird’s face.”