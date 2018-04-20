Tamron USA To Kick Off All-New Workshop Tour

Enter to Win a Tamron Lens of Your Choice and Get Discounts on Tamron Lenses

No matter what tour-stop style attendees visit, Tamron strives to make the event informative and memorable. Attendees receive special discounts on Tamron lenses and valuable insight from the Tamron tech team of photographers, will see the latest in Tamron products, and will be eligible to enter to win any Tamron lens of his/her choice. Tamron will give away three lenses this year-on July 15 from eligible surveys completed April 27 through June 30; Oct 15 from eligible surveys completed July 1 through September 30; and January 15, 2019 from eligible surveys completed October 1 through December 31. The tour schedule is continually updated and can be accessed at www.tamron-usa.com/tamrontours.

Get to Know the Tamron Tours Present Team

Tamron’s team of photographer educators travel the US teaching enthusiasts how to select lenses, use their gear and take better photos. Follow them on social for how-to tips and tour updates.

Ken Hubbard has had nationwide gallery showings of his portrait and landscape photography and teaches enthusiasts how to take better photos. He has traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and the result is a consistent output of breathtaking travel and landscape photography. Ken is Tamron’s Field Services manager and is the producer of Tamron’s workshop series and other educational and creative projects. Facebook @TamronKenHubbard

André Costantini is a photographer, filmmaker and educator and has been behind and in front of the camera informing and entertaining, learning and creating for more than 20 years. Clients include Viacom, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Criterion Collection and Tamron USA. Facebook @andrecostantini12

Jeff Allen has enjoyed a life-long passion for photography. For over 10 years, Jeff has been a member of Tamron’s Tech Team, helping people to make better images and choose equipment that’s right for them. Facebook @TamronTechJeff

Jillian Bell has a diverse photographic knowledge base developed through self-teaching and formal study, a commercial studio internship, freelance work and retail management. Her classes are fun and interactive; focusing on techniques used to capture an array of photographic topics. Twitter @BellTamronUSA | Instagram @BellTamronUSA | Facebook @BellTamronUSA

Damion Fearron has always been an avid admirer of the visual arts. His photography has been published in both solo and collaborative projects. His combined real-world experience and extensive product knowledge helps his students to expand their interest in photography. Facebook @DamionTamron

Armando Flores studied photojournalism in college and has worked for Nikon, Sony and now Tamron. He’s photographed professional sports for over 17 years and has worked for Reuters, AP, AMPAS, HFPA and IGLA as a contributing photographer. Twitter @AFTamronTech | Instagram @AFTamronTech | Facebook @AFTamronTech

Pat Nagle has always loved the outdoors. His strong appreciation for nature led him to his love for photography. He brings that passion to his classes where he helps show enthusiasts that there is always more than what meets the eye. Facebook @TamronPatNagle

Erica Robinson has always had a strong passion for both photography and travel, but merging the two together is where she found her true calling. She genuinely enjoys teaching others how to capture the moment in the way it makes them feel, and to relive it over and over again. Instagram @TamronTechErica | Facebook @TamronTechErica

Janet Vuong picked up her family’s camera at an early age and quickly discovered her natural talent for composition. She studied photography and video at prestigious art & design schools. Janet truly enjoys educating people on photography and product capabilities. Twitter @TamronUSAJanet