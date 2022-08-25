Join Now Sign In
Tamron Launches 50-400mm Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens

By Dan Havlik Published August 25, 2022 Save This Article

All-in-one lens for Sony E-mount cameras offers massive focal range in a relatively compact design
Photo of Tamron 50-400mm lens

Tamron just announced a potential game-changing lens for photographers who want an all-in-one zoom with extreme range. The new Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067) for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras will go on sale on September 22, 2022 for $1299, the company said.

This ultra-telephoto zoom lens offers an 8x zoom ratio beginning at the “standard” 50mm focal length and extending all the way to 400mm. This new lens for Sony E-mount full fame cameras is about the same size as conventional 100-400mm zoom lenses, “yet offers a wider angle of view on the wide end for excellent versatility,” Tamron said.

The Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD is surprisingly compact with a length of 7.2 inches and a weight of 40.7 ounces. According to Tamron, “despite the high magnification ratio, high image quality is delivered across the entire 50-400mm range through the effective arrangement of special lens elements.”

The lens is equipped with Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that’s designed to be quiet and responsive while autofocusing. The new Tamron 50-400mm lens also adds Tamron’s VC (Vibration Compensation) image stabilization mechanism to combat hand shake.

The Tamron 50-400mm lens offers up to one-half life-size magnification during close focusing giving users the ability to shoot half-macro images with a MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 9.8 inches at 50mm.

Other features include a USB-C connector port for Tamron Lens Utility software that lets you customize functions and update the lens’ firmware. There’s also a new Focus Limiter function and an optional Arca-Swiss compatible accessory tripod mount. The filter size is 67mm.

“The 50-400mm is a highly portable, versatile zoom lens that ensures users never miss a shooting opportunity, from the 50mm standard focal length up to the 400mm ultra-telephoto,” Tamron said. “This is a breakthrough product that creates an entirely new category of ultra-telephoto-mirrorless zoom lenses, another first for Tamron.”

More info on the new Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD here.

