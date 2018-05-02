Tamron Launches 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD For Full-Frame Sony Mirrorless Cameras

Tamron has great news for Sony photographers looking for a superb zoom lens for their full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) is a high-speed standard zoom lens for the Sony E-mount that promises to deliver outstanding image quality and beautiful background bokeh made possible by the fast maximum aperture of ƒ/2.8. With a Minimum Object Distance of 7.5 inches when set at wide-angle zoom, photographers can capture dynamic expressions and creative portraits with defocused backgrounds.

Apart from its compact and lightweight form, the new Tamron zoom lens also features an all-new RXD stepping motor AF for quiet capture, as well as moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating.

The new lens will be available on May 24 at authorized Tamron retailers in the U.S. for $799.

Tamron announces the launch of a high-performance, high-speed zoom lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras

28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036)

April 27, 2018, Commack, New York – Tamron announces the launch of the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) – a high-speed standard zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. This new zoom lens delivers superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects (bokeh) only possible with a fast aperture, thanks to a new optical system designed specifically for mirrorless cameras. The lens will be available at Tamron’s authorized USA retailers on May 24th at $799.

The usefulness and versatility inherent in compact full-frame mirrorless cameras are enhanced by this new Tamron lens’ compact size and lightweight-it measures only 4.6 in. and weighs just 19.4 oz. The Model A036 incorporates an all-new high-speed and precise AF driving system. The RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) strikes a balance between speed and silent operation, making it perfect for both video and still image capture. In addition to shooting portraits with creative, defocused backgrounds, photographers can enjoy dynamic wide-angle expressions like never before thanks to a Minimum Object Distance (MOD) of 7.5 in. at the wide-angle zoom setting. The lens also features Moisture-Resistant Construction that is useful in outdoor photography, plus hydrophobic Fluorine Coating that is highly resistant to fingerprints and dirt. In addition, the Model A036 will fully match with various camera-specific features including the in-camera lens correction and Direct Manual Focus (DMF) system features of Sony cameras, enabling this new zoom to take full advantage of the advanced functions that ensure comfortable user experiences.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Superb optical performance, including both outstanding image quality and beautiful background blur effects (bokeh), provided by fast F/2.8 aperture.

The Model A036 features a new design that leverages the advanced image quality of the latest full-frame mirrorless cameras. To balance beautiful bokeh with high image quality, the optical formula (15 elements in 12 groups) includes a special XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) element, LD (Low Dispersion) element, GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) element and two hybrid aspherical lens elements i

n the optimal arrangement to correct aberrations and reduce the overall lens size. The lens also employs Tamron’s BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating that boasts exceptional anti-reflection performance throughout the entire zoom range, even when shooting in backlit conditions. In addition, incorporating the nine-blade circular diaphragm design, the lens will perform in versatile situation, providing beautiful soft portrayal at wide open aperture to a clear and sharp image when stopped down.

2. Comfortably lightweight (19.4 oz.) and compact (4.6 in).

Extra emphasis was placed on creating a high speed, fast aperture zoom lens in a compact and lightweight design because standard-range zooms are generally the most frequently used. Weighing only 19.4 oz. with a total length of just 4.6 in., the A036 enables photographers to enjoy the mobility provided by a compact, lightweight, full-frame mirrorless camera in all situations from casual snapshots to stunning portraits and dramatic landscape photography.

3. Minimum Object Distance of 7.5 in.; Working Distance 2.24 in.

The Model A036 breaks from the convention that the MOD of a zoom lens must be fixed throughout the focal range and achieves a MOD of 7.5 in. at the 28mm wide-angle end which delivers a maximum image magnification of 1:2.9. The working distance of just 2.24 in. from the front element allows photographers to enjoy close-up shooting that emphasizes the sense of perspective unique to wide angles. At the 75mm telephoto end, the 15.3 in. MOD provides an image magnification of 1:4, thereby enabling close-up shooting with a pleasantly blurred background similar to a macro lens.

4. All-new “RXD” stepping motor AF unit is excellently quiet and therefore perfect for video capture.

The AF drive incorporates a sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens and an RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit optimized for AF control. This achieves quick and precise AF operation, allowing users to maintain pin-sharp focus on continually moving subjects or when filming video. Additionally, the AF motor is exceedingly quiet, virtually eliminating extraneous AF drive sounds during video recording.

5. Consistent with Tamron’s exciting, ergonomically superb next-generation design.

The Model A036 features a mirrorless-oriented design that adheres to Tamron’s new “human touch” lens design concept. As signified by the Luminous Gold brand ring, careful attention to detail has produced an optimum shape reflecting the characteristic look of a Tamron-branded lens, whether on its own or attached to a camera body. This design emphasizes consistent brand identity combined with ease of operation.

6. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for weather protection.

Environmental seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops and afford Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature provides an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions. Also, the front surface of the lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance.

7. Compatible with main camera-specific features and functions.

Tamron’s new 28-75mm zoom is compatible with many of the advanced features that are specific to certain mirrorless cameras. This includes the following*:

-Fast Hybrid AF

-Eye AF

-Direct Manual Focus (DMF)

-In-camera lens correction (shading, chromatic aberration, distortion)

-Camera-based lens unit firmware updates

*Features vary by camera. Please consult your camera’s instruction manual for details. As of March 2018.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model: A036

Focal Length: 28-75mm

Maximum Aperture: F/2.8

Angle of View (diagonal): 75°23′-32°11′(for full-frame format); 52°58′ -21°05′(for APS-C format)

Optical Construction: 15 elements in 12 groups

Minimum Object Distance: 7.5 in (WIDE) / 15.3 in (TELE)

Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:2.9 (WIDE) / 1:4 (TELE)

Filter Size: Ø67mm

Maximum Diameter: Ø73mm

Length**:4.6 in

Weight: 19.4 oz

Aperture Blades: 9 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture: F/2.8-F/22

Standard Accessories: Lens hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts: Sony E-mount

** Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.