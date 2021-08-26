Tamron Intros 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC Lens

Tamron’s been on quite a roll this year with its lenses for Sony E-mount cameras. Today, Tamron unveiled details of the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061), which will go on sale on September 24, 2021, in a Sony E-mount version for $699.

According to Tamron, the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is “the world’s first all-in-one zoom with a 16.6x zoom ratio for Sony’s E-mount cameras.” Tamron said it also expects to release a version of this lens in a Fujifilm mount in the fall.

For cameras with APS-C sensors, such as Fujifilm’s X-series models and some of Sony’s E-mount cameras, the lens will have an equivalent focal range of 27mm to 450mm. That makes the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD the first APS-C mirrorless camera zoom lens in the world with a 16.6x zoom ratio, according to Tamron.

“Zooming from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto, it covers a broad array of shooting situations, including landscape, sports, wildlife, snapshots, and portraits,” Tamron said about the lens. “The lens’s compact design makes it easy to carry every day, and it is ideal for travel and family activities.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the key features of the new Tamron 18-300mm lens:

AF drive system uses Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism designed to deliver “superior quietness and agile performance.”

Lens includes special lens elements arranged to maintain high resolution performance

With a MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m (5.9 in) at the 18mm wide end and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, the lens is designed to perform well for close-up photography

Equipped with Tamron’s VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism that’s designed to reduce image blur caused by camera shake in low-light conditions or in the ultra-telephoto range at slower shutter speeds.

Features a unified 67mm filter size

More details about the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD on the Tamron USA website.

Earlier this year, Tamron released the 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) for Sony E-mount, which we reviewed and picked as one of the best lenses of the year. Tamron also announced this week that it’s offering instant rebates on three of its popular lenses for Sony E-mount cameras. The deals go through Sunday, August 29th.