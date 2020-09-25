Tamron Introduces 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD For Sony

“All-in-one” zooms that cover a big focal length range are incredibly convenient and help keep the size and weight of your system to a minimum. Tamron is a leader in developing these types of zoom, and today has announced a new model for Sony E-Mount cameras, the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. The new lens is designed for full-frame Sony cameras, but it can also be used with APS-sensor Sony models and offers an equivalent focal length range of 105-450mm with those.

This is a budget-friendly lens priced at just $549. At that price, there are some trade-offs, but we think most photographers won’t notice. For example, the maximum aperture is slower than other zoom option with similar ranges like Sony’s own FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS—but that lens is over 4 times the price at $2,399. Sony also offers the comparable E 70–350 mm F4.5–6.3 G OSS, but that’s more expensive, too, at $899. And though there’s no image stabilization built into the lens, Sony’s in-body stabilization fills the gap.

The Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD is the eight model in the company’s rapidly expanding Di III series for Sony E-Mount. There are also several fast ƒ/2.8 primes and other versatile zooms in the series. All of these lenses provide compatibility with smart technologies in Sony cameras like their advanced AF systems with real-time tracking and eye tracking.

Availability of the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD is expected in late October. See the press release below for more information.

Tamron Announces the World’s Smallest and Lightest Telephoto Zoom Lens for Sony E-mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047)

September 24, 2020, Commack, New York – Tamron announces the launch of the 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047), a telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The lens will be on sale on October 29, 2020 at approximately $549.00; however, due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule can change.

While Tamron has manufactured many popular telephoto zoom lenses that extend to 300mm for DSLR cameras, the new 70-300mm is the first model designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Developed with the concept of bringing the joy of easy telephoto shooting to photographers everywhere, it’s the world’s smallest and lightest[1] 70-300mm zoom lens— just 5.8 in. in length and weighing a mere 19.2 oz.— and delivers exceptional image quality.

Its Moisture-Resistant Construction provides greater protection when shooting outdoors and the lens shares the 67mm filter diameter common to all members of Tamron’s lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The lens also takes full advantage of in-camera features, including Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF that support a fantastic shooting experience. The 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is a highly practical lens that makes the excitement of telephoto shooting easier than ever before across a diverse range of shooting styles including landscapes, sports and other athletic events, wildlife, portraits, and more.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

A telephoto zoom so compact you will want to carry it around everyday

Tamron has adopted a dedicated design for mirrorless cameras and achieved a compact size once again by fixing the aperture at F6.3 at the telephoto end. The maximum diameter is 77mm. Measuring just 5.8 in. and weighing a mere 19.2 oz., this 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is the world’s smallest and lightest telephoto zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Compatible with Sony’s popular E-mount cameras, it has been developed with the concept of enabling photographers to experience the universe of full-scale, full-frame 300mm telephoto photography more easily.

The AF drive system incorporates the exceptionally quiet RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor. Because this lens is compatible with Sony camera features, including in body image stabilization and Eye AF, you can enjoy comfortable, high-speed, high precision telephoto photography, even handheld.

Experience the excitement of bringing distant subjects closer as well as the perspective flattering characteristics achieved by full-scale telephoto photography more easily than ever before. For landscapes, sports, birds, and wildlife as well as closer subjects such as portraits and street scenes, this lens expands the range of telephoto photography.

Superior optical performance and supreme lightweight portability

Pursuing lightweight design as a top priority, Tamron has created a compact 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 zoom lens that makes 300mm telephoto shooting easy and fun. The superb optical design is based on a rigorous simulation process using state-of-the-art design technologies. As a result, Tamron has successfully struck a balance between extreme lightness (19.2 oz.) and compactness (5.8 in.), incorporating a slim lens barrel with a maximum diameter of 77mm— all without sacrificing high image quality. The optical design includes 15 elements in 10 groups, with an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element precisely arranged to suppress axial chromatic and other aberrations that are likely to happen with telephoto zoom lenses. At 300mm, a commonly used telephoto zoom focal length, the design delivers excellent resolution from edge-to-edge. Overall, the efficient optical construction (which also contributes to its light weight), plus Tamron’s BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating with its well-established reputation for anti-reflection properties, combine to enable the photographer to capture extremely clear, crisp images across the entire zoom range. While the lens features an advanced design with excellent core image quality, optical performance can be enhanced even further by employing the lens correction features found on Sony cameras.

With the introduction of this lens, all photographers, from first-time users of dedicated telephoto zoom lenses to experienced enthusiasts seeking a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom, can comfortably enjoy the advantages of a powerful, versatile zoom without worry about size or weight. Photographers who are shooting with in-camera image stabilization or using a tripod, can reduce the burden of their gear. Moreover, the 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 maintains excellent balance even when used with the APS-C sized E-mount cameras that are smaller than full-frame cameras (e.g., Sony α6500); consequently, users can also enjoy photography with an even greater equivalent telephoto zoom appearance of approximately 450mm.[2]

The RXD stepping motor unit is exceptionally quiet

The AF drive incorporates a sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens while the RXD motor unit delivers optimized AF control. This achieves very fast and accurate autofocus operation and allows users to maintain tack-sharp focus on continuously moving subjects shot at the telephoto zoom position. Thanks to the exceedingly quiet AF, the lens can be used discreetly in concert halls and other situations that require low noise levels, and for video recording.

A full family of superb, compact lenses made especially for mirrorless cameras

The 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 shares the same uniform 67mm filter diameter as other members of Tamron’s series of full-frame mirrorless camera lenses. When using an assortment of these lenses, users can easily interchange filters (e.g., PL, ND, etc.) and lens caps, thereby increasing convenience and minimizing costs as it is unnecessary to purchase a collection of different size filters.

Tamron’s lineup of lenses with 67mm filter diameter for full-frame mirrorless cameras (in the order they were launched):

– 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) / High-speed standard zoom lens

– 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046) / High-speed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens

– 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F051) / Prime lens

– 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F053) / Prime lens

– 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F050)/ Prime lens

– 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A056) / High-speed telephoto zoom lens

– 28-200mm F2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071)/ All-in-one zoom lens

Moisture-Resistant Construction for added protection

Seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to deter infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops and afford Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature provides an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

Compatible with camera-specific features and functions

Tamron’s new 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is compatible with many of the advanced features that are specific to certain mirrorless cameras. These include the following:

– Fast Hybrid AF

– Eye AF

– Direct Manual Focus (DMF)

– In-camera lens correction (shading, chromatic aberration, distortion)

– Camera-based lens unit firmware updates

* Features vary by camera. Please consult your camera’s owner’s manual for details. (As of August 2020)

[1] Among 300mm-capable telephoto zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras (As of August, 2020: Tamron)

[2] For APS-C mirrorless format: 105-450mm equivalent field-of-view

