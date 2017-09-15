Tamron Developing New 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD Lens

Tamron has announced development is underway for its new 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035) lens. Compact and lightweight at 39.3 ounces, the ultra-telephoto zoom is designed for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs. Tamron says important areas of the lens barrel are constructed of a magnesium material that’s meant to “improve weight reduction, strength and portability” in the lens. Release is scheduled for some time by the end of 2017.

The new lens features optical construction consisting of three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to mitigate chromatic aberrations, plus Tamron’s anti-reflection eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating to help eliminate ghosting and flare.

The newest Tamron lens models feature a high-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system, and so will the new 100-400mm. The system is designed to provide the lens with “quick and highly responsive autofocus performance and outstanding vibration compensation.”

Other features include a 59-inch minimum object distance, a 1:3.6 max magnification ratio and a fluorine coating to protect the moisture-resistant lens from the elements. The 100-400mm is compatible with Tamron’s 1.4x teleconverter and the TAP-in Console for lens adjustments.

Tamron announces the development of a new ultra-telephoto zoom lens with superior image quality, advanced features and lightweight, compact design

100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

September 15, 2017, Commack, New York— Tamron USA, Inc. announces the development of a new ultra-telephoto 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD zoom lens (Model A035) for full-frame DSLR cameras. The advanced optical design of Model A035 includes 3 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for greater aberration reduction and Tamron’s original eBAND Coating for superior anti-reflection performance. At 39.3 oz., the new lens is the lightest weight in its class* and features magnesium material in key areas of the lens barrel to improve weight reduction, strength and portability.

The Model A035 delivers fast and precise autofocus performance and consistently powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) benefits thanks to the high-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system that is found in the latest Tamron lens models. Model A035 is fully compatible with Tamron’s 1.4X teleconverter and the Tamron TAP-in ConsoleTM that enables lens customizations for focus adjustments, VC mechanism adjustments and more. Additionally, an Arca Swiss compatible tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. This combination of features and optional accessories join to create a lens that photographers everywhere will enjoy using in various shooting situations, including low-light conditions that require handheld operation as well as those where convenient attachment to a tripod is preferred.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

1. 3 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements effectively compensate for axial chromatic aberrations, a potential issue for ultra-telephoto lenses, and other various aberrations

2. eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, with superior anti-reflection performance to eliminate flare and ghosting, provides flawless, crystal clear images

3. High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system delivers quick and highly responsive autofocus performance and outstanding vibration compensation

4. Lightest weight (39.3 oz.) lens in the ultra-telephoto zoom lens category

5. Optional accessory tripod mount is Arca Swiss-compatible

6. MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 59” and maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.6

7. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for weather protection

8. Fully compatible with 1.4X teleconverter and TAP-in ConsoleTM

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

