Tamron Announces Four Lenses Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

The fourth lens is a development announcement on a high-speed telephoto zoom lens, also for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD will be availability in the Spring 2020.
For more on all of these lenses, see links to the press releases below.
Tamron Announces Three Close-Focusing Prime Lenses For Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras
Tamron Announces the Development of Compact and Lightweight High-Speed Telephoto Zoom Lens for Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras