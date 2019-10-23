Tamron Announces Four Lenses Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Today, Tamron introduced four new lenses, which are designed to work wiht Sony E-Mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. Three of the lenses—20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2, 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 and 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2—are close focusing. The 20mm will be available in January 2020, but the other two primes will be available late November. All three will cost $349.

The fourth lens is a development announcement on a high-speed telephoto zoom lens, also for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD will be availability in the Spring 2020.

For more on all of these lenses, see links to the press releases below.

Tamron Announces Three Close-Focusing Prime Lenses For Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Tamron Announces the Development of Compact and Lightweight High-Speed Telephoto Zoom Lens for Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras