Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD Lens Launches

Originally announced as under development in September 2017 , the Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035) has officially landed, compatible with full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs. Designed to deliver “superior optical quality,” says Tamron, the lens owes its autofocus performance and Vibration Compensation (VC) with four stops of stabilization to the lens maker’s Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system, a feature incorporated into all of the latest Tamron lenses. All this tech is built into a compact, lightweight lens body weighing only 39.3 ounces and measuring 7.7 inches long (40 ounces and 7.8 inches, respectively, for Canon mount).

Optical construction is comprised of 17 elements in 11 groups, including 3 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to minimize aberrations, plus a 9-blade circular diaphragm. Tamron’s eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating is designed to help reduce flare and ghosting, and the lens has a moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating for protection from the elements.

A highlight for Nikon shooters is the inclusion of the electromagnetic diaphragm system for Nikon mounts, which has been a standard feature for Canon mounts. Note that the system is only available with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm: D5, D4s, D4, D3X, Df, D850, D810, D810A, D800, D800E, D750, D600, D610, D300S, D500, D7500, D7200, D7100, D7000, D5600, D5500, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3400, D3300, D3200, D3100 (as of October 2017, per Tamron).

The lens is compatible with teleconverters designed for Tamron lenses and Arca-style tripod mounts, as well as Tamron’s TAP-in Console (all optional accessories), which allows photographers to update lens firmware and customize settings. A lens hood and lens cap are standard accessories.

Priced at $799, the Tamron 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD is scheduled for November 16, 2017 availability.

Tamron Announces the Launch of a New Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens with Fast and Precise AF, Superior Image Quality and a Lightweight, Compact Design



100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

October 26, 2017, Commack, New York—Tamron USA, Inc. , announces the launch of a new ultra-telephoto zoom lens, 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035), for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras. The Model A035 delivers fast and precise AF performance and consistently powerful VC (Vibration Compensation) 4 stop*1 benefits thanks to the high-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system that is found in the latest Tamron lens models. The advanced optical design of Model A035 includes three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for aberration reduction and Tamron’s original eBAND Coating for superior anti-reflection performance. At 1,115g (39.3 oz), the new lens is the lightest in its class*2 and features magnesium alloy in key areas of the lens barrel to ensure weight reduction, and improve strength and portability. Model A035 is compatible with Tamron’s 1.4X tele converter and the Tamron TAP-in ConsoleTM that enables lens customizations for focus adjustments, VC mechanism adjustments and more. Additionally, an Arca Swiss compatible tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. The new Tamron 100-400mm will be available in both Canon and Nikon mounts on November 16th at $799.

[1] CIPA Standard Compliant. For Canon:EOS-5DMKIII is used. For Nikon:D810 is used.

[2] Among 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 lenses for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras (As of October, 2017; Tamron)

* Lens tripod mount ring mounted on a lens.

Tripod mount is an option

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

1. High-speed Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system delivers quick and highly responsive autofocus performance plus outstanding VC image stabilization

The Dual MPU system includes an MPU dedicated to vibration compensation processing, enhancing the computational capacity of the entire system. An MPU with built-in DSP (Digital Signal Processor) provides high-speed digital signal processing and achieves outstanding autofocus performance and vibration compensation, both indispensable for ultra-telephoto photography.

2. Superb image quality in an ultra-telephoto zoom lens

The Model A035 includes three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements for optimal optical design and aberration correction. Lighter weight, increased light transmission and crisp images with excellent contrast are achieved by reducing the number of lens elements while ensuring an appropriate balance with aberration correction. The A035 has minimum object distance (MOD) of 1.5 m (59 in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.6 for close-up work.

3．Exclusive eBAND Coating reduces flare and ghosting

The new A035 features Tamron’s eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, which has an extremely low refractive index and fine multiple-layer coating technology, to achieve outstanding antireflection performance. BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating, with excellent antireflection characteristics, increases light transmission. These coating technologies greatly reduce the ghosting and flare that can occur when subjects are backlit.

4. Lightest weight, 1,115 g (39.3 oz) lens in the ultra-telephoto zoom lens class*, and only 196.5mm (7.7 in) long

Magnesium alloy is used in key areas of the lens barrel to improve weight reduction, strength and portability. Total length of 196.5 mm (Nikon mount) means a compact size for an ultra-telephoto zoom lens covering up to 400 mm, and the A035 can therefore be easily carried in a standard camera bag. Combined with excellent vibration compensation functions, the compact size enables successful handheld ultra-telephoto photography.

5. Optional accessory tripod mount is Arca-Swiss compatible

An Arca-Swiss style tripod mount is available as an optional accessory. Designed exclusively for Model A035, it provides quick and secure attachment to a tripod and greater stability. An easy-to-hold grip shape includes an expanded mounting plane, and the use of magnesium helps achieve lighter weight, thereby further facilitating handheld photography.

6. Compatible with tele converters and TAP-in Console

Model A035 is compatible with tele converters designed exclusively for Tamron lenses to achieve 1.4X and 2X the original focal length*. It’s also compatible with Tamron’s TAP-in Console (Model TAP-01), an optional accessory enabling users to update lens firmware and customize the lens settings, including adjustments of focusing positions for autofocusing and the operation modes for the lens’s Vibration Compensation system.

*Use of the 1.4× tele converter results in light reduction of 1 F stop; use of the 2× tele converter results in the loss of 2 F stops

Available focusing mode when used with 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035)

When using viewfinder When using live view mode With 1.4x tele converter AF3*4/MF AF4/MF With 2.0x tele converter MF AF4/MF

[3] Autofocus functions normally on any camera that offers F/8 autofocusing (see your camera’s instruction manual for your camera’s ability).

[4] Subjects with low contrast and/or luminosity values can sometimes result in out-of-focus images.

7. Moisture-Resistant construction and fluorine coating for enhanced weather protection

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The front surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. Also, with active use of the A035 for outdoor photography likely, sealant is used in each of the movable and joining areas of the lens barrel to resist the intrusion of moisture.

8. Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses*. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a built-in motor through electronic pulse signals.

* Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D5, D4s, D4, D3X, Df, D850，D810, D810A, D800, D800E, D750, D600, D610, D300S, D500, D7500, D7200, D7100, D7000, D5600, D5500, D5300, D5200, D5100, D5000, D3400, D3300, D3200, D3100). (As of October, 2017; Tamron)

9. External design places importance on functionality and ease of use

While inheriting the design that makes use of many organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model A035 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places a lot of importance on the lens’s functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring and the switch shape design.



SPECIFICATIONS

Model : A035 Focal Length : 100-400mm Maximum Aperture : F/4.5-6.3 Angle of View (diagonal) : 24°24′ – 6°12‘ (for full-frame format) : 15°54′ – 4°01‘ (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 17 elements in 11 groups Minimum Object Distance : 1.5m ( 59 in) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:3.6 Filter Size : φ67mm Maximum Diameter : φ86.2mm Length** : for Canon 199mm (7.8 in) : for Nikon 196.5mm (7.7 in) Weight : for Canon 1,135g (40 oz) : for Nikon 1,115g (39.3 oz) Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture : F/32-45 Image Stabilization Performance : 4 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)

(For Canon : EOS 5DMarkIII is used / For Nikon: D810 is used) Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps Optional Accessories : Tripod mount, Teleconverter (1.4x, 2.0x), TAP-in ConsoleTM Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

*Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

