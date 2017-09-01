Sony RX0 Camera For Multi-View Productions

Sony’s new RX0 camera combines their acclaimed RX image quality with an ultra-compact, waterproof and robust design. Intended for multi-cam shoots, the RX0 offers entirely new imaging possibilities for today’s creators. Priced at $700 and shipping this October, the tiny box camera has an impressive feature list and is designed for the cinematographer, AR/VR creator and still photographer looking to get high-quality images in technically challenging shooting situations.

It’s essentially Sony’s RX100 V (see our review of the Sony RX100 V camera on our Digital Photo Pro site) that has been compressed into a form factor that permits placement in any imaginable place—Sony showed it in several shooting situations, including as part of a multi-cam rig, a ball or hula-hoop. Don’t mistake it for an action cam, though; it’s for filmmakers and immersive cinematic AR/VR experiences.

This GIF pulled from one of the launch videos is everything you need to know about the multi-view experience. Also, watch the behind-the-scenes video for camera placement in a ball, the floor and a hula-hoop.

Sony RX0 Launch Video

Sony RX0 Behind-The-Scenes Video

After attending the press conference, and hearing more about it, there’s nothing else like this camera on the market. It’s important for the elimination of rolling shutter alone, and that’s a valuable feature of the RX100 V.

Feature Highlights

Multi-unit, multi-view shooting offers a new imaging experience unlike any other camera before

High-quality imaging technology in an ultra-compact and tough body—waterproof shockproof and crushproof

1.0-type stacked 15.3MP Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor

Featuring ZEISS® Tessar T* 24mm F4 fixed wide-angle lens with maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 seconds and ability to shoot at up to 16 fps

Range of creative video functionality, including 40x Super Slow motion recording, Picture Profile (S-Log2) and 4K Clean HDMI Output

Multi-camera control for multi-view shooting either wirelessly or with wired connection

It can be used as a standalone camera or paired in a multi-camera rig in any kind of weather or location because it’s machined from aluminum, and Sony told us it’s even smaller than it looks.

Using a wireless radio commander, the FA-WRC1M, up to 15 RX0’s can be triggered and five with the PlayMemories Mobile app. Sony is also working on a rig, wired controller and software for more units, and said they will release it in January 2018. It will ship with a full line of accessories, too.

Specifications

The new RX0 camera features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, BIONZ X™ processor and a wide-angle ZEISS® Tessar T* 24mm F4 fixed lens to deliver high resolution and less distortion for both RAW and JPEG stills and across all supported video formats.

Equipped with an anti-distortion shutter, the RX0 will shoot as fast as 1/32,000 sec., and at 16 fps. It’s waterproof to depths of 10 meters and up to 100 meters when placed in the new MPK-HSR1 Housing. The camera is also shockproof and crushproof, making it durable enough to withstand whatever a creator wants to do with it.

Creatively, I’m thinking an application is during cyclocross season and placing a camera in the mud pit, another on a bike and another on a racer for an immersive view of the race.

Amazingly, for such a small form factor, the RX0 ships with Picture Profiles including S-Log2, as well as Time Code/User Bit with super-slow-motion capture up to 960 frames per second and 4K clean HDMI output to an external recorder. Manual focus assist and focus peaking ensure creators will get the shot in the bright sun, too. There’s a new tech called Preset Focus, which enhances control during productions.

The press release is below.

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2017 – Sony – a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer – has today announced new type of camera which offers entirely new imaging possibilities for today’s creators.

The RX0 (model name: DSC-RX0) marries the hallmark leading image quality of the Sony RX series with advanced photo and video capabilities, all compressed into a robust and ultra-compact body.

Designed to facilitate creative expression beyond current limitations, RX0 is equally adept at shooting still images or filming video on its own, as well as when included as part of a multi-camera set-up to maximize creativity. Its miniature dimensions and all-around versatility allow creators to approach unique photographic and videographic challenges in new ways, always with the assurance of high quality results.

Weighing just 3.9 oz10 and measuring approximately 2.38 in. x 1.63 in x 1.19 (WxDxH)11, the RX0 redefines how small and light a premium compact camera can be. The new model can be used as a standalone camera or as part of a multi-camera rig in any kind of shooting conditions including rain, underwater, space-limited, sandy or dusty environments and more.

Stimulating imaginations

Multiple RX0s can be linked together in a variety of ways to film and produce unique content like bullet-time, time-slice and many other unique styles of content creation. Sony’s wireless radio commander, the FA-WRC1M can be used to trigger up to fifteen12 RX0’s simultaneous, while Sony’s PlayMemories™ Mobile13app allows up to five RX0 models to be connected and controlled wirelessly from any paired device. A wireless multi-camera shooting solution capable of connecting additional RX0 units when an access point is used14 is currently under development with a target release date of January 2018 via firmware update. For users looking for a more reliable wired connection, a camera control box is being developed and will also be released in January 2018.

Power packed

The new RX0 camera features a 1.0-type stacked 15.3 MP6 Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, BIONZ X™ processor and a wide-angle ZEISS® Tessar T* 24mm F4 fixed lens to deliver high resolution and less distortion results for both RAW and JPEG stills and across all supported video formats. It is equipped an Anti-Distortion Shutter that can shoot as fast as 1/32000 second, as well maximum burst shooting capability at up to 16 fps, ensuring that even fast moving objects are beautifully and accurately rendered. Its small size also makes it an ideal choice for casual shooting, street and travel photography and more.

The new portable RX0 is waterproof1,2 at depths of up to 10 meters (33 ft) on its own, and can be used at up to 100m15 (330 ft) depth when paired with the new MPK-HSR1 Housing. The camera is shockproof3,1 when dropped from up to 2 meters (6.5 ft) and crushproof4,1 to 200kg / 440lb / 2000N, making it durable enough to withstand tough shooting conditions including rain, sand, dust, snow and more, where traditional cameras simply cannot operate.

Video Excellence

On the video front, the RX0 is packed with a variety of creative and powerful features including super slow motion capture8 at up to 960 frames per second, 4K clean HDMI output to an external recorder as well as MF assist and Peaking to adjust focus to exact preferences of the creator, as well as Preset Focus options which enhance control. The camera also offers Picture Profile options and S-Log2, as well Time Code / User Bit features, which are extremely useful for multi-camera shoots.

Full Range of Accessories

To maximize the potential of RX0, a host of new accessories are available that support new and different ways of shooting. These include the VCT-CGR1 Cage for increased system flexibility, the MPK-HSR1 Housing, enabling the RX0 to be taken down to depths of up to 100 meters underwater15, the CPT-R1 Cable Protector, VF-SPR1 Spare Lens Protector, VFA-305R1 Filter Adaptor Kit which includes filter adaptor, lens hood and MC protector, plus the NP-BJ1 Rechargeable Battery Pack and ACC-TRDCJ Accessory Kit.

Pricing and Availability

The new compact RX0 camera will ship in October 2017, priced at approximately $700 US / $900 CA.

The new camera and all compatible accessories will be sold at a variety of Sony authorized dealers throughout North America. More information can be found HERE.

A variety of exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new RX0 camera and other high-end Sony imaging products can also be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony’s community site built to educate, inspire and showcase all fans and customers of Sony imaging products.

