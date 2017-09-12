Sony Launches RX10 Mark IV—Live Coverage

Today, at a press event in New York, Sony launched the RX10 Mark IV, a camera designed for the outdoors, with birders and travelers in mind. We’ll have more thoughts and impressions later today, but first, here’s what you need to know.

The highlights:

4K video

0.3-second autofocus

315 focal-plane Phase Detection AF point, about 65% of the frame

24 fps, with AF/AE continuous shooting

24-600mm ƒ/2.4-4.4

And, remarkably, the Mark IV is using many of the technologies the Sony a9 does in a palm-sized, fixed-lens camera with a 600mm zoom. The body and lens are ruggedized, with Sony telling the press its strongly resistant. Important, too, is the Optical SteadyShot that’s equivalent to a 4.5-step faster shutter speed.

During the presentation, Sony also shared their finding that birds are the most popular subjects for photos and then showed us several examples taken without a tripod.

If the Sony RX10 Mark IV interests you, stock up on the latest fastest SD cards because it shoots 24 frames per second for 10 seconds. That’s 240 frames, and means you’re much more likely to get the frame of a flying bird AND fill up your hard drive.

The body is the same as the Mark III, except for a new programmable function button on the right side of the lens.

Shipping in October, the Sony RX10 Mark IV will cost $1,699. Seated in the conference room at the press event, we weren’t able to have a full hands-on experience and will share that once we do.