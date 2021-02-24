Sony Is Holding a Free Online Event with Photography Workshops, Live Shoots & Q&As with Pro Shooters

Here’s something that seems perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about photography without spending any money or leaving their home. On February 28, 2021, Sony will be holding the free #BeAlpha Live Online event, which will include photography workshops, live shoots, and presentations from Sony-sponsored professional photographers.

Free registration has just begun for #BeAlpha Live Online and if you’re interested, we suggest you jump on it now. Registering and joining the event on February 28th also means you’ll be eligible to win a Sony Alpha 1 full frame professional mirrorless camera. The Sony Alpha 1 ($6500) was announced last month and has already created a lot of buzz amongst photographers.

Here’s what Sony has to say about #BeAlpha Live Online, which will begin at 11:45 AM EST on February 28th.

“The mission of our #BeAlpha events has always been opening up access to the best. The best gear, the best creators, the best knowledge, the best community,” Sony said. “In our first #BeAlpha online event of 2021, we’ll bring you a wealth of knowledge and inspiration from some of the best creators around, via classes and live Q&A sessions.”

Highlights of the event include:

25+ interactive live shoots, classes, workshops and live Q&A sessions

A chance to learn from industry-leading instructors

Networking opportunities with Sony Alpha ambassadors and members of the creative community

Exclusive content shot on the newest Sony gear

A chance to win a Sony Alpha 1 camera

The workshops, live shoots and presentations will be led by a variety of respected pros including adventure photographer Chris Burkard, sports photographer Jean Fruth, wedding and portrait photographer Kesha Lambert, fine art photographer Brooke Shaden and portrait photographer & YouTube personality Miguel Quiles.

Yes, this is also a marketing event and we’re sure Sony will be trying to get you to buy their gear during it, but there’s enough quality educational content on the schedule that it certainly seems worth attending. Plus, all it will cost you is your time and, perhaps, some of your personal info for Sony marketing purposes. More details and registration for #BeAlpha Live Online is at the Sony Alpha Universe website.