Sony Expands Full-Frame Lens Lineup With New FE 35mm F1.8 Prime

Today, Sony announced a new lens for its full-line of full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras: The FE 35mm F1.8 prime lens. Small, compact and lightweight, Sony says this new 35mm lens is ideal for portrait, street photography, landscape, candids and near-macro photos, as well.

Sony makes a number of claims for the features on this lens, which we’ll be sure to test when we get the lens in to review:

It has large-aperture full-frame performance in a very compact, lightweight lens. Sony also says this lens can be used for full-frame and APS-C models. (On an APS-C camera, the lens would have an equivalent focal length of 52.5mm .)

It produces images and video with outstanding corner-to-corner image quality.

The lens has versatile controls and handling for a wide range of imaging needs.

It’s constructed to have quiet autofocus with excellent tracking for movies as well as stills.

It also has a minimum focus distance of just under 9 inches, which allows you to capture near macro-type images.

In terms of the construction of the lens, Sony is including an aspherical lens in the construction of the lens, to suppress aberration and to have sharp center-to-corner focus. It also has some nice controls, including a AF-to-manual focus switch and a customizable focus-hold button. There are also weather seals on the lens, to minimize dust and moisture from getting into the lens.

The new lens isn’t cheap, though: The FE 35mm F1.8 will ship in late August for a suggested retail price of approximately $750.

For more information on the new lens, see the press release below.

Sony Electronics Boosts Full-frame Lens Line-up with Introduction of FE 35mm F1.8 Lightweight Prime

SAN DIEGO —July 9, 2019 —Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the latest addition to its E-mount full-frame lens line-up with the introduction of the FE 35mm F1.8 wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F.

The compact dimensions and lightweight of this full-frame, large-aperture lens provide mobility and convenience for shooting a wide range of subjects, such as everyday snapshots, food photography, landscapes, night scenes and more. The new lens provides outstanding corner-to-corner image quality, while its quiet autofocus and tenacious tracking performance make it a great choice for both stills and movie shooting. Additionally, its compact form makes it an appealing choice for both APS-C body users, offering a 52.5mm equivalent focal length on APS-C cameras.

“Our E-mount lens lineup now includes 34 full-frame models and 52 lenses in total,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The new 35mm prime combines outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness with a compact design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of shooters. Sony will continue to develop and expand its imaging lineup, giving creators more options than ever before to realize their vision.”

Product Highlights

High-resolution and large-aperture, full-frame performance in compact and lightweight lens

Large F1.8 maximum aperture, weighing in at just 280 grams and measuring 65.6 mm (diameter) by 73.0mm (length); this new lens sets a new standard for portability

Advanced optical construction, including an aspherical element to suppress aberration and deliver high resolution throughout the entire image frame; 9-blade circular aperture enhances beautiful bokeh

Minimum focus distance of 0.22m and maximum magnification of 0.24x offer easy access to the world of close-up photography

Versatile control and handling for a wide range of imaging needs

Conveniently placed, customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch for instantaneous switching between auto and manual focus

Linear Response Manual Focus for fine, responsive manual focus control

Dust- and moisture-resistant design add to the versatility and reliability of this new lens and invoke a feeling of confidence in the user

Quiet AF with excellent tracking for movies as well as stills

Fast, precise and quiet linear-motor AF drive system for both stills and continuous focus control

Pricing and Availability

The FE 35mm F1.8 will ship in August 2019 for approximately $750 and will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

A variety of exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony’s α- Alpha brand.

The new content will also be posted directly at the Gallery and the Sony Camera Channel on YouTube. For detailed product information, please visit: (US) – FE 35mm F1.8

