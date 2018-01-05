Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens Announced

Sony has added the E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS zoom to its lens lineup. Featuring a high-magnification 7.5x optical zoom, the lightweight APS-C E-mount lens is suitable for both still and video shooting. With dimensions of 2.75×3.5 inches and a weight of 11.5 ounces, the compact lens has a 35mm equivalent focal length of 27-202.5mm.

Optical construction is comprised of one aspherical lens and two extra-low dispersion glass elements designed to minimize aberrations. The zoom’s linear motor allows for fast, quiet and accurate autofocus performance and features Sony’s built-in Optical SteadyShot stabilization for excellent handheld shooting. And with a max magnification ratio of 0.29x and a minimum focusing distance of 1.48 feet, photographers can capture lovely background bokeh.

Sony says the lens is an ideal companion to many of its APS-C bodies, including the α6500, α6300 and α6000 cameras.

The E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS is priced at $600 ($780 in Canada); the lens is scheduled for February 2018 delivery. Learn more at alphauniverse.com.

Sony Adds High Magnification, High Quality 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 APS-C Zoom Lens to E-mount Lens Lineup

New Compact, Lightweight E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Features Outstanding Sharpness and Fast, Precise, Quiet AF for a wide variety of still and video applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan 4, 2018 – Sony Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world’s largest image sensor manufacturer, has today announced its 48th E-mount lens. This new APS-C lens features a versatile 18-135mm focal length, aperture range of F3.5-F5.6 and Optical SteadyShot™ stabilization.

The new lens (model SEL18135) features a compact, lightweight design measuring only 2.75 x 3.5 inches and weighing in at a mere 11.5 oz, as well as a high magnification 7.5x optical zoom that covers the wide-ranging focal length of 18-135mm on APS-C or 27-202.5mm in 35mm equivalent focal length. The lens is an ideal fit for Sony’s popular APS-C sensor cameras including α6500, α6300 and α6000, and is an extremely useful tool for a wide range of shooting situations ranging from daily life to portraiture, landscape, nature and travel photography.

The E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS produces outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the entire zoom range thanks to its advanced design featuring one aspherical lens and two extra-low dispersion glass elements that minimize aberrations. This lens also allows photographers to produce close-up images with pleasing ‘bokeh’ or background defocus as a result of its maximum magnification ratio of 0.29x and minimum focus distance of 1.48ft. It also offers built-in optical image stabilization to support handheld shooting.

Additionally, the 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Zoom Lens offers fast, precise, quiet AF performance thanks to a linear motor, making it a perfect complement to the high-speed shooting and impressive video capabilities of many of Sony’s mirrorless cameras.

Pricing and Availability

The new E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS APS-C Zoom Lens will ship nextmonth and will be sold for about $600 US and $780 CA.

