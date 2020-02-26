Sony Announces FE 20mm F1.8 G Lens

The new Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G prime lens on the Sony a7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera (top view)

Today, Sony announced the new FE 20mm F1.8 G prime lens for both E-mount full-frame and APS-C Sony mirrorless cameras. The new versatile lens will retail for $899 and be available in March.

The new wide-angle prime has a small, compact and lightweight design and a large f/1.8 aperture that the company says makes it ideal for many genres of photography, including travel, landscape, street, close-up and low-light photography as well as a more specialized genres, like astrophotography.

Here are some of the notable features included on the new Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G prime lens:

It has a minimum focus distance of just 7.5 inches and up to 0.22x magnification for close-up photography.

The lens includes XD linear focus actuators with fast, precise and quiet AF tracking for still photography and video.

The lens has an optical design that includes two advanced aspheric (AA) lens elements, three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and a Nano AR coating, which Sony says allows the lens to have stunning resolution and beautiful, natural-looking bokeh.

It has a manual focus ring, an aperture ring with click stops, a focus-mode switch, a focus-hold button and a 9-blade circular aperture mechanism.

Sony also says the lens has a dust- and moisture-resistant design.

According to Sony, the new lens has an optical formula (specifically two AA and three ED glass elements) that allow it to accurately reproduce point light sources with high contrast and with a minimum of sagittal flare (which is an unnatural spreading of point light sources and is most common in large-aperture lenses).

Learn more about the FE 20mm F1.8 G at B&H.

Below are some recent sample images shot with the new Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G prime lens (on the Sony a7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera):