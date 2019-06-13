Sony a6400 Firmware Update Includes Eye AF For Animals

Yes! Once you download and install Sony’s latest firmware, the Sony a6400 will add this capability and you’ll be able to track the eyes of domestic animals, like dogs and cats. (Future updates are also planned, including the ability to track birds, which are more difficult to track.)
However, although this is Sony’s latest AF iteration that it has announced this year, Sony’s made earlier real-time Eye AF announcements:
- When the Sony a6400 was announced in January 2019, it was the first Sony to have real-time Eye AF.
- Sony enabled its flagship mirrorless a9 with real-time Eye AF in March.
- Then, When Sony released its firmware 3.0 update for a7 III and a7R III, it added real-time Eye AF for animals.
One thing, though, that’s important to note is this: When using the video mode, the AF isn’t “pinned” to the eye (whether humans and now, animals, in the a6400)….but Sony says it’s possible that Animal Eye AF may help tracking animals in general.
To learn more, check out this Sony video:
Interested in the Sony Alpha a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera? Check it out on B&H!
For more specifics on real-time Eye AF tracking, check out this page on Sony’s website: https://support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/support/tutorial/ilc/en/ilce-6400/03-1.php
To download the firmware update, go to this webpage: sony.com/electronics/support/e-mount-body-ilce-6000-series/ilce-6400/downloads/00016148