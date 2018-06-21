Skylum Adds New Features And Brings Loupedeck+ Integration For Aurora HDR

Good news to Skylum Aurora HDR users! Skylum Software has just release the latest update to their popular photo editing software, with both MacOS and Windows versions now boasting of faster performance, enhanced tools, new features and added support for over 20 new cameras. Apart from these key updates, Skylum has also partnered with Loupedeck to make the new Loupedeck+ photo editing console compatible with the Aurora HDR.

New users can purchase the Aurora HDR 2018 for $99, but current owners can grab the update for free, and Aurora HD 2016 or 2017 users can update for $59.

See the press release below.

Update to Skylum’s Aurora HDR 2018 Brings New Tools, Faster Performance and Loupedeck+ Integration

Aurora HDR 2018 now up to 2x and 4x faster on MacOS and Windows computers, respectively, and compatible with the brand-new Loupedeck+ photo editing console

Bellevue, WA – June 20, 2018 — Skylum Software today released the latest update to its award-winning photo editing software, Aurora HDR, bringing improved performance, new features, and updated tools to both MacOS and Windows versions.

Aurora HDR is now faster across the board with a massive boost in performance on both Windows and MacOS computers. Specifically, performance on MacOS computers is up 180% when working with bracketed shots and 175% when working with single images. On Windows computers, Aurora HDR is now 500% faster when working with bracketed shots and 400% for single images. Aurora HDR also makes better use of memory, with more intelligent management and improved stability.

“The team at Skylum has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to bring massive speed and performance improvements to the Aurora HDR 2018 update for both MacOS and Windows computers, Said Dmitry Sytnik, co-founder and CTO at Skylum. “Combined with the support for recently-launched Loupedeck+, photographers who use Skylum’s products will be able to edit photos more efficiently than ever before. The faster photographers can import, process, and edit their photographs, the more time they can spend in the field or studio capturing shots,” he added.

Windows users in particular receive a new batch processing tool, bringing it equal with its MacOS counterpart. In addition, Windows users will also enjoy a refreshed interface, the ability to rename layers, histogram functionality in the tone curve filter and a flip/rotate menu control.

On the flipside, Mac users receive improved plugin stability, increased export speeds, and improved memory management when batch processing images.

Aurora HDR 2018 has also added support for more than 20 new cameras, including models from Canon, FujiFilm, Olympus, Panasonic, Phase One, and Sony. For a complete listing of camera models, visit Skylum’s blog.

Skylum is also extremely proud to announce a partnership with Loupedeck to bring support for the brand-new Loupedeck+ photo editing console. Now, users can quickly process photos in Aurora HDR using physical dials, knobs and keys.

“With similar goals to make the photo editing process more creative, intuitive and efficient, Loupedeck is thrilled to partner with Skylum on our journey to launch the Loupedeck+ editing console,” said Mikko Kesti, founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “We’re confident the support of Skylum’s editing products will further enable today’s photographers to enjoy enhanced editing experiences and we look forward to continued delivery on this mission moving forward together.”

The updated Loupedeck+ console features improved build quality, updated mechanical keys for a more precise feel, two customizable dials, and an all new “Custom Mode” that allows users full control of all dials.

“Skylum and Loupedeck share the same vision,” said Skylum CEO Alex Tsepko. “We want to help photographers create great photos, differently. When I became aware that the new version of Loupedeck keyboard was being released, I knew Skylum software should be one of the first to support it. This is the kind of innovation modern photographers really need.”

Aurora HDR 2018 is available for $99. Current owners can upgrade for free and owners of AuroraHD 2017 or 2016 can upgrade for $59. All customers, new or existing, will receive free bonus products worth $148. Bonus products include 119 Dramatic & Romantic Sky overlays, the ultimate collection of high-res sky overlays to convert photos with boring skies into eye-catching works-of-art; Complete HDR tutorial by Trey Radcliffe; and Deep Dive Video into Aurora HDR 2018, also by Trey Ratcliff.