Advertisement

Silent Wind, Roaring Sky Exhibition

By William Sawalich Updated April 12, 2023 Save This Article

The Sony World Photography Awards showcases the work of Photographer of the Year Adam Ferguson
© Adam Ferguson

The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition begins this week in London. Featuring the work of global finalists and winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards, this year’s exhibition includes special exhibitions showcasing the work of both the Outstanding Contribution to Photography winner, Japan’s Rinko Kawauchi, and the 2022 Photographer of the Year, Australia’s Adam Ferguson.

Held at Somerset House in central London through May 1, the exhibition has a new addition this year. As part of the Photographer of the Year award—along with $25,000 and an assortment of Sony photography equipment—the top prize winner now receives a solo exhibition as well.

Ferguson won the 2022 Photographer of the Year award for his documentary series Migrantes, which focused on the human cost of migration. He has photographed on assignment for National Geographic, The Guardian and The New York Times and his work has been exhibited internationally. He other notable photography awards include the 2012 World Press Photo of the Year and the 2013 Robert Capa Gold Medal.

© Adam Ferguson

Ferguson’s London exhibition is titled Silent Wind, Roaring Sky. It is the culmination of an eight-year project photographing in Australia’s heartland. 

“Drawing on childhood memories and traveling documentation,” Ferguson says, “I observe fading yet iconic events, Aboriginal connection to the country, shrinking small-towns, pastoralism, the impacts of globalization and the adversity of climate change. I attempt to challenge and position archetypal tropes of Australian identity with the complex realities of contemporary life in the outback.”

© Adam Ferguson

To see more award winning photography and purchase tickets to the exhibition, visit the Sony World Photography Awards website.

And for more on his Silent Wind, Roaring Sky project, visit Adam Ferguson’s website.

Originally Published April 11, 2023

