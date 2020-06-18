Sigma Introduces F5-6.3 100-400mm Telephoto Zoom, Teleconverters And More

Today, Sigma introduced several new lenses and accessories:

The most notable announcement is the introduction of the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto zoom lens. Marketed as a companion lens to two previously released full-frame mirrorless zooms—the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art—Sigma says the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens is Sigma’s first full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens. Also, it will be available in two lens mounts—Sony E-mount and L-mount—and have a lens construction of 16 groups and 22 elements, which includes one FLD and four SLD elements. It also has compact form factor and weighs about 40 oz.

Sigma also debuted a pair of teleconverters—TC-1411 and TC-2011—which the company said were developed for the use with the new zoom when used with a mirrorless camera. The teleconverters increase the range of the focal length up to 800mm.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary will be available for $949, and the two teleconverters—1.4x and 2x teleconverters—will cost $399 and $429, respectively. The three are expected to be available on July 10.

Along with the new telephoto lens and converters, Sigma also introduced the USB Dock UD-11 for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M Mount Sigma lenses, an accessory that allows you to easily update lens firmware and customize lens settings. It will also be available on July 10 with a list price of $59.

Additionally, Sigma will begin offering three fast ƒ/1.4 primes in L-Mount beginning July 10: The 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449), 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339) and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479).

