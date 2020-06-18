Sigma Introduces F5-6.3 100-400mm Telephoto Zoom, Teleconverters And More

By Staff
Published June 18, 2020
Published in News

Today, Sigma introduced several new lenses and accessories:

The most notable announcement is the introduction of the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto zoom lens. Marketed as a companion lens to two previously released full-frame mirrorless zooms—the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art—Sigma says the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens is Sigma’s first full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens. Also, it will be available in two lens mounts—Sony E-mount and L-mount—and have a lens construction of 16 groups and 22 elements, which includes one FLD and four SLD elements. It also has compact form factor and weighs about 40 oz.

The new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens zoomed out to 400mm (top) and at the 100mm setting.
The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary telephoto zoom lens on a mirrorless camera body.
The new telephoto zoom includes optical image stabilization.

Sigma also debuted a pair of teleconverters—TC-1411 and TC-2011—which the company said were developed for the use with the new zoom when used with a mirrorless camera. The teleconverters increase the range of the focal length up to 800mm.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary will be available for $949, and the two teleconverters—1.4x and 2x teleconverters—will cost $399 and $429, respectively. The three are expected to be available on July 10.

Sigma new teleconverters—TC-2011 (left) and TC-1411 (right)

Along with the new telephoto lens and converters, Sigma also introduced the USB Dock UD-11 for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M Mount Sigma lenses, an accessory that allows you to easily update lens firmware and customize lens settings. It will also be available on July 10 with a list price of $59.

Sigma’s new USB Dock UD-11 for Sigma L-Mount (left) and Canon EF-M Mount Sigma lenses (right)

Additionally, Sigma will begin offering three fast ƒ/1.4 primes in L-Mount beginning July 10: The 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449), 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339) and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479).

For more information on the lenses, click on the following link on Sigma’s website:

 

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Menu