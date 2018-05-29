Sigma Announces 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art Lens Availability And Pricing

Attention, macro photographers! For those looking to upgrade their glass, Sigma has announced the availability of its 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art Lens for the Canon mount by the end of May. It’s the first prime macro lens to be included in the Sigma Art Line, promising to deliver stunning resolution, precise focusing, and incredible clarity, along with smooth autofocus performance.

Priced at $569, the 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art Lens will be available through authorized US retailers and is expected to ship in June. Availability for the Sony E-Mount version will be announced later, so stay tuned for updates.

See the press release below.

Sigma Announces Pricing & Availability for Its 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art Lens

Ronkonkoma, NY – May 11, 2018 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced that its 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art, the first prime macro lens to be adorned with the Art badge, will be available in Canon mount in the end of May for $569.00 USD through authorized US retailers. The Sigma mount model is expected to ship in June. The release of the Sony E-Mount version will be announced later.

The First Macro Lens in the Sigma Global Vision Art Line

Elevating the legendary Sigma 70mm F2.8 EX DG to the Art line, the brand new Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art prioritizes optical performance that defines the Sigma Art line, delivering stunning resolution and incredible clarity, while at the same time offering extremely smooth autofocus performance for a weightier, high-performance lens.

To achieve optimal results at every shooting distance, the lens features an extending, floating, two-group focus mechanism, which minimizes aberration at all focal lengths. In addition, the lens’ optical elements design increases resolution at close shooting distances, allowing for a razor-sharp in-focus area contrasted with a bokeh area free of color streaking.

Other feature highlights include focus-by-wire system featuring newly developed coreless DC motor for comfortable and precise focusing typically required for macro photography; compatibility of the Canon mount lens with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function; and compatibility with Sigma Electronic Flash Macro EM-140 DG and Sigma Teleconverters.

Full technical specifications can be found on the Sigma website at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/70mm-f2-8-dg-macro-a.