Sigma Announces 3 New Lens Series for Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Systems

The Sigma Corporation recently made announcements for three new lenses designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new lenses include:
- Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art
- Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art
- Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary
The lenses were announced in conjunction with the release of Sigma’s new mirrorless camera body, the Sigma fp.
Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art: This lens is a large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, which Sigma says is great for Astrophotography. According to Sigma, it has “uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge-to-edge resolution.” This zoom lens will cost around $1,400.
Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art: It’s Sigma’s first f/1.2 wide-angle, large-aperture prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and L-mount systems. Sigma notes that it has “astounding resolution and bokeh effects. It is ideal for shots that leverage shallow depth of field including environmental portraiture, weddings and on-location shoots.” This prime lens will cost around $1,500.
Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary: This lens is designed for smaller full-frame mirrorless cameras. Sigma says the lens has an easy-to-carry form factor, high optical performance and is great for traveling photographers. It also has a rugged construction. This prime lens will cost around $550.
For more details, on each of the lenses, click on the following links for the press release:
