Sigma Announces 3 New Lens Series for Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Systems

Sigma’s three new lenses include its 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens, 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens and 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art lens

The Sigma Corporation recently made announcements for three new lenses designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new lenses include:

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary

The lenses were announced in conjunction with the release of Sigma’s new mirrorless camera body, the Sigma fp.

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art: This lens is a large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, which Sigma says is great for Astrophotography. According to Sigma, it has “uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge-to-edge resolution.” This zoom lens will cost around $1,400.

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art: It’s Sigma’s first f/1.2 wide-angle, large-aperture prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and L-mount systems. Sigma notes that it has “astounding resolution and bokeh effects. It is ideal for shots that leverage shallow depth of field including environmental portraiture, weddings and on-location shoots.” This prime lens will cost around $1,500.

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary: This lens is designed for smaller full-frame mirrorless cameras. Sigma says the lens has an easy-to-carry form factor, high optical performance and is great for traveling photographers. It also has a rugged construction. This prime lens will cost around $550.

For more details, on each of the lenses, click on the following links for the press release:

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary