Rokinon Launches New AF 85mm F1.4 Full Frame Lens For Canon EF Mount

Shortly after introducing the wide-angle AF 24mm F2.8 Compact Lens for the Sony E mount , Rokinon has announced another addition to its lens lineup, this time for Canon EF mount. The Rokinon AF 85mm F1.4 Full Frame Lens is a new prime lens designed to render optimal image quality when paired with the most advanced full frame Canon cameras. It also doubles as a high-speed 136mm equivalent AF telephoto lens for Canon APS-C cameras.

The new Rokinon prime lens boasts of a variety of advanced lens technologies, such as a Hybrid Aspherical element, two Linear Ultrasonic Motors for fast and quiet autofocus, compact and lightweight design, distortion control and minimized aberrations.

The new Rokinon AF 24mm F2.8 Compact Lens for the Canon EF mount is slated to be available in August for $799 and will come with a reversible lens hood, lens caps and a soft pouch case.

(New York, New York) June 18, 2018 – Hot on the heels of the new Rokinon AF 24mm F2.8 Full Frame for Sony E, Rokinon has announced its new AF 85mm F1.4 Full Frame Lens for Canon EF mount.

The new 85mm F1.4 AF lens is designed for optimal quality imaging and for the most advanced Canon Full Frame image sensor cameras. The new Rokinon AF 85mm F1.4 also performs with Canon APS-C sensor cameras as a high speed 136mm equivalent AF telephoto lens.

A variety of advanced lens technologies, including a Hybrid Aspherical element, allow for a more compact (< 3 inches long) and lightweight (17oz) design that also minimizes aberrations, controls distortion, and provides excellent resolution. Autofocusing is fast and quiet which is accomplished by two Linear Ultrasonic Motors (LSM’s) that only have to adjust a single inner lens group to achieve precise focus.

Additional notable features of the new Rokinon AF 85mm F1.4 include Weather Sealing, all metal construction, an ergonomically designed size, shape and grip for enhanced comfort and a 9 blade aperture that helps to achieve beautiful bokeh.

The new Rokinon AF 85mm F1.4 Full Frame Lens for Canon EF is expected to be available in August with a street price of only $799.00. It will include a reversible lens hood, lens caps, and a soft pouch case.