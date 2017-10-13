Rokinon Introduces 35mm F1.4 AF Lens For Sony E-Mount

Rokinon has introduced its wide-angle 35mm F1.4 AF lens for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras. The high-speed full-frame prime is “designed to meet, and even exceed the performance of its direct competition at a more affordable price,” says the lens maker. The autofocus line expands to four, with this new lens joining the 14mm F2.8 AF, the 35mm F2.8 AF and the 50mm F1.4 AF.

Designed for both professionals and enthusiast photographers, the internal-focusing lens features optical construction comprised of 11 elements in nine groups, with two Aspherical and two High-Refractive Index lens elements, in addition to Rokinon’s Ultra Multi Coating to combat aberrations. The lens incorporates a circular nine-blade diaphragm for capture of lovely bokeh, with focusing to 0.98 feet.

Additional features include a non-rotating 67mm filter mount and a removable lens hood, with a housing constructed from aluminum alloy.

The Rokinon 35mm F1.4 AF is priced at $799 and is scheduled for November 2017 delivery. Learn more on the Rokinon website.

See the press release below:

ROKINON 35mm F1.4 AF for Sony E

High Speed Full Frame Auto Focus Lens

ROKINON’s Auto Focus System Grows to Four

(New York, New York) October 10, 2017 – ROKINON is proud to introduce the 35mm F1.4 AF Full Frame Wide Angle, the 4th in its series of Auto Focus Full Frame lenses (14mm F2.8 AF, 35mm F2.8 AF, 50mm F1.4 AF) specifically designed for Sony E mount cameras. With an expected delivery in November, and a MSRP of $799.00, this new prime is designed to meet, and even exceed the performance of its direct competition at a more affordable price.

Designed specifically for the unique rear element to sensor distance of Sony E mount cameras, and to deliver outstanding resolution, its optical configuration of 11 elements in 9 groups utilizes 2 Aspherical and 2 High-Refractive Index lens elements, plus Ultra Multi Coating to minimize aberrations and unnecessary light dispersion.

To enhance the exceptional optical technology of the ROKINON 35mm F1.4 AF, a new, quiet, fast, and precise IF (Internal Focusing) autofocus system is employed for superior focus detection that will capture any moment clearly.

The bright F1.4 maximum aperture takes the stress out of working in difficult lighting conditions, and provides shallow depth of field for greater point of focus control, while the circular 9-blade diaphragm delivers pleasing bokeh at all settings.

Additional features include a durable all metal housing with a user-friendly grip, a removable and reversible for storage lens hood, and full compatibility with APS-C Sony E-mount cameras, where it will provide an equivalent focal length of approximately 52mm for a “normal” angle of view

The new ROKINON 35mm F1.4 AF Full Frame lens for Sony E is designed to appeal to enthusiasts and professionals who are ready to take the next step up in wide angle photography where outstanding image clarity, contrast, color fidelity, high corner to corner resolution are priority.

Features

Internal Focusing

Removable Lens Hood

Focuses to 0.98ft (0.30m)

Rokinon Ultra Multi-Coating

Non-Rotating 67mm Filter Mount

9 Blade Diaphragm for Superb Bokeh

High Strength Aluminum Alloy Housing

Rokinon lenses are serious tools for photographers and videographers who enjoy high image quality without a high price.

ROKINON.com | [email protected] | (800)-441-1100 or (212)-947-7100 facebook.com/RokinonLenses | Instagram.com/Rokinon