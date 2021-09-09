Ricoh Launches GR IIIx Premium Compact Camera

Ricoh this morning officially launched the GR IIIx, a premium compact camera with a large, 24.24MP APS-C sensor that features a notable tweak from its predecessor: a 40mm-equivalent lens in the 35mm format. The previous model, the GR III from 2019, featured a wider-angle 28mm-equivalent lens.

Ricoh said the 40mm-equivalent, f/2.8 lens in the new GR IIIx came in response to feedback from photographers.

“Built on the success of the Ricoh GR III, the Ricoh GR IIIx was developed based on feedback from GR-enthusiasts who were looking for a new GR-series camera that would offer a more natural perspective, while still delivering on the essential values the series: optimized image quality, snapshot capability and portability,” Ricoh explained in a press announcement.

“Unlike past GR-series models which featured a 28mm wide angle of view for exaggerated perspective, the newly designed 26.1mm GR lens provides a 40mm standard angle of view in the 35mm format, close to the photographer’s own effective field of view, and delivering images with a more truthful sense of depth for a completely different type of street photography.”

One other significant change to the new Ricoh GR IIIx is a steeper price tag from the previous model: $999 vs $899 for the GR III. The new GR IIIx also adds Ricoh’s newly developed GR Engine 6 image processor and is capable of shooting at up to ISO 102400.

Otherwise, the new GR IIIx is similar to its predecessor with a nearly identical compact build that slides easily into your pocket. The Ricoh GRIIIx also uses a 24.2MP, APS-C-size sensor like the previous model and has a startup time of just 0.8 seconds for fast, on-the-fly shooting.

The Ricoh GRIIx features a 3-inch touchscreen on back; hybrid autofocus (phase matching + contrast detection AF), built-in Shake Reduction (sensor-shift technology); and Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity options.

The Ricoh GR IIIx also adds a range of new and upgraded post-shooting functions to edit captured images in-body, including a newly added monochrome mode that lets you perform more minute adjustments of parameters in full-color images, including filter effect, toning, contrast and sharpness.