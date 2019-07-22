Ricoh Introduces New Pentax Fish-eye Zoom Lens For D-SLRs

Ricoh’s HD Pentax-DA Fish-Eye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED zoom lens

Ricoh has announced the launch of the newly redesigned HD Pentax-DA Fish-Eye 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED zoom lens, which is designed to be compatible with Pentax K-mount digital SLRs. It’s a small, lightweight lens that features fish-eye qualities with the latest HD coating technology. Other features include:

180-degree, diagonal angle view for APS-C format sensors

Minimum focusing distance of just 5.5 inches

Quick-Shift Focus System for quickly changing to manual-focus operation

Super Protective (SP) Coating to repel water, grease and dirt

The camera will be available at the end of this month for $499.95 .For more information, see the press release below.

WEST CALDWELL, NJ, July 9, 2019 －Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the launch of the HD PENTAX-DA FISH-EYE 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED zoom lens for use with K-mount digital SLR cameras. The compact and lightweight fish-eye lens features the latest HD coating and a completely redesigned body.

The lens provides a 180-degree diagonal angle view in the APS-C format at a focal length of 10mm to deliver eye-catching fish-eye to ultra-wide-angle images. It has a minimum focusing distance of 14 centimeters, allowing photographers to be as close as approximately 2.5 centimeters from the front end of the lens to the subject for ultra-close-up photography. It also features a Quick-Shift Focus System which provides an instant shift to manual-focus operation after locking a subject in focus during autofocus operation.

This lens is an upgrade based on the currently available smc PENTAX-DA FISH-EYE 10-17mm F3.5-4.5ED (IF). A high-grade, multi-layer HD Coating has been applied to the optical elements of the lens, enabling the capture of high-contrast images with edge-to-edge sharpness and minimizing flare and ghost images. A SP (Super Protective) Coating, highly repellent to water, grease and dirt, has also been applied to the lens’ front surface, making it easy to wipe off any stains or fingerprints.

The exterior of the lens has been redesigned to match the design of the latest PENTAX K-mount digital SLR models, and also to make its lens hood removable. When mounted on a PENTAX K-1 or PENTAX K-1 Mark II camera body, the photographer can remove the lens hood to produce nearly circular fish-eye images, expanding the range for photographic expressions.

| Pricing and Availability |

The HD PENTAX-DA FISH-EYE 10-17mm F3.5-4.5 ED lens will be available for sale at the end of July, at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $499.95.