Ricoh Adds New Telephoto Zoom For Full-Frame DSLRs

Ricoh’s new HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mm F4 ED SDM WR telephoto zoom lens

Today, Ricoh announced that it’s adding a new telephoto zoom to its product line: The HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mm F4 ED SDM WR zoom lens. It’s designed for cameras with a Pentax K-mount and features “a compact, lightweight body with weather-resistant construction for great portability in a variety of outdoor applications.”

Yet despite its long reach, with a 70-210mm zoom for full-frame Pentax DSLRs or 107-322mm on Pentax APS-C DSLRs, it’s still a compact and lightweight lens, which is important if you’re doing a lot of traveling and need to carry your gear with you. It also has a nine-blade, round-shaped diaphragm, a constant f/4 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range and a weather-resistant construction.

The lens has an optical construction of 20 elements in 14 groups, and include multi-layer HD coatings, which assist in providing edge-to- edge sharpness and minimizing flare and ghost images in backlit situations. It also has a minimum focusing distance a little over 3 feet and comes with a two-step focus-range limiter.

Ricoh says the new HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mm F4 ED SDM WR telephoto zoom lens will be available in mid-February for $1099.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

Ricoh Announces Compact, Lightweight, High-Performance Telephoto Zoom Lens For Use With 35mm Full-Frame Digital SLR Cameras

New HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mmF4ED SDM WR provides great portability in a variety of applications, from nature and scenic photography to active fieldwork

PARSIPPANY, NJ, January 22, 2020 －Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mmF4ED SDM WR zoom lens for use with PENTAX K-mount digital SLR cameras. This high-performance telephoto zoom lens features a compact, lightweight body with weather-resistant construction for great portability in a variety of outdoor applications.

Featuring a highly portable design, this high-performance zoom lens covers the image circle of 35mm full-frame digital SLRs, and provides a focal length range of 70mm to 210mm ideal for handheld outdoor photography. A constant f/4 maximum aperture ensures consistent brightness throughout the zoom range and enables increased control over depth of field for selective focus effects. When used with an APS-C-format camera, its focal length range is extended to the equivalent of 107mm to 322mm in the 35mm format. The new lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.95 meters and a maximum magnification of 0.32 times, providing greater macro coverage than previous models. It also features a Quick-Shift Focus System that enables an instant shift to manual-focus operation after locking a subject in focus during autofocus operation.

This lens is ideal for active field photography in a wide range of outdoor applications including scenic photography, landscape shooting with a beautiful bokeh effect in the fore- and background, close-up photography of animals and plants, and sports and wildlife photography where its outstanding portability really comes in handy.

A high-grade, multi-layer high-definition (HD) coating has been applied to the optical elements of the lens, enabling the capture of high-contrast images with edge-to-edge sharpness and minimizing flare and ghost images. A super-protective (SP) coating, highly repellent to water, grease and dirt, has also been applied to the lens’ front surface, making it easy to wipe off stains or fingerprints.

Pricing and Availability

The HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mmF4ED SDM WR will be available for sale on February 15, 2020, at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and retail outlets nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1099.95.