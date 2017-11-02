Phottix Juno Transceiver Flash Announced

Phottix has introduced the Juno transceiver flash, a new lighting solution for location photographers, at a nice price point of $139.95 for the standalone unit. (Be sure to check out Digital Photo Pro’s guide, 11 Ways To Improve Your Photographic Lighting.) Available now, as part of a kit as well, the manual hot-shoe flash is compatible with a wide variety of camera systems from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax and Sony. Similarly, the flash is compatible with the company’s line of manual flash units, including the Ares II flash trigger and the Strato II multi wireless flash trigger, as well as the Sekonic Litemaster L-478DR-PX light meter.

The Juno features a GN of 58/190 (meters/feet at 200mm, ISO 100), with 1/128 sec. to full-power output in 1/3-stop increments. Lights can be arranged in 4 groups and 16 channels, with wireless triggering available from a distance of over 300 feet. The flash has two built-in optical slave modes; recycle time is 0.1 to 5 seconds. And all of that tech can be powered via the Juno’s easy-to-use command dial and backlit LCD display. The Juno runs off four AA alkaline or NiMH batteries.

The Ready To Go Kit is priced at $249.95 and includes the Juno flash, an Ares II trigger transmitter, a P190 MK II 75” light stand, a Double Small Folding Shoot Through 36” umbrella and a Varos Pro S Multifunction Flash Shoe Umbrella Holder, packaged in a Phottix 28” gear bag.

The Juno comes with a 2-year warranty. Phottix replaces and repairs the flash through its White Plains, N.Y., service center.

North White Plains, NY – October 18, 2017

PHOTTIX INTRODUCES THE JUNO TRANSCEIVER FLASH

A manual flash with all the innovation you’ve come to expect from Phottix

Priding themselves on developing innovative and intuitive lighting solutions for photographers with varying styles, workflows, and passions; Phottix has created a new and powerful, yet easy to use, manual hot shoe flash: the Phottix Juno

One Flash, Any Camera System

The Juno Transceiver Flash is a single-point, manual flash with all the features and functionality photographers need to get their job done, regardless of the camera system they are using. The Juno is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony (MIS), Pentax, Panasonic, Fuji and Olympus camera systems. With a guide number of 58, it delivers precise output from 1/128 to Full Power in 1/3 stop increments. An intuitive command dial and backlit LCD display makes working with the Juno fast and easy.

Built-in Transceiver Triggering

Juno is integrated with the latest cutting edge technology of Phottix’s most recently announced Ares II Wireless Flash Trigger. When set to Transmitter Mode, Juno can wirelessly trigger other nearby Juno flashes or any light attached to a compatible Phottix wireless receiver. Setting Juno to Receiver Mode allows Juno to be triggered by another Juno flash or an Ares II Wireless Flash Trigger. This Transceiver function brings with it all the latest and greatest Phottix technology:

Transmits at 2.4 GHz for consistent wireless triggering reliability

Wirelessly trigger lights from over 300ft (100m) away

Group your lights amongst 4 groups and 16 channels for optimum versatility

Isolate all your lights from other photographers with Phottix’s Digital ID function.

Juno is also compatible with other Phottix flash trigger systems and has two built-in optical slave modes – a traditional optical slave mode as well as a TTL pre-flash delay mode. It even has a PC Socket, providing even more compatibility with a wide number of legacy manual flashes.

“Turn it on, set your power, plug in your transmitter and you are in business. No extra parts or cables needed! Off camera flash can’t get any simpler than this.” James Hays, www.enchantedimageslife.com

Part of the Phottix Manual Ecosystem.

In keeping with their holistic approach to product development, Juno is compatible with Phottix’s complete line of manual flash products. This includes the recently released Ares II flash trigger, the Strato II multi wireless flash trigger and the Litemaster L-478DR-PX light meter from Sekonic.

Backed by Strong Customer Support

Should the unforeseen occur, Phottix is offering a 2-year warranty on the Juno Flash. Also, to insure minimal downtime Phottix will replace or repair a Juno quickly and easily via their service center in White Plains NY, unlike many other flash manufactures that require service to be done in Asia.

Ready To Go!

The Phottix Juno is available alone and in the brand new “Ready to Go” Kit, which includes (1x) Juno flash, (1x) Ares II trigger transmitter, (1x) P190 MK II 75” Light Stand, (1x) Double Small Folding Shoot Through 36” Umbrella, (1x) Varos Pro S Multifunction Flash Shoe Umbrella Holder, all packed in one of Phottix’s 28” Gear Bags. This versatile kit is an unbeatable value for any photographer shooting on location portraiture.

Price and Availability:

The Phottix Juno is available now!

Phottix Juno PH80363 for $139.95 Alone

Phottix Juno PH80364 $249.95 for the Ready To Go Kit.

Technical Specifications:

Modes: Manual and Multi-Stroboscopic

Guide No.: 58 /190 (meters/feet at 200mm, ISO 100)

Flash Coverage: 20 – 200mm (14mm with wide angle diffuser panel)

Zoom: Manual 20 – 200mm (14mm with wide angle diffuser panel)

Rotation: 180 degrees both directions, Up-Down: -7 to 90 degrees

Stroboscopic Flash: Frequency: 1 – 1OOHz, Number of flashes: 1 – 24 (1/128 power)

Power: Four size-AA Alkaline or NiMH batteries

Power Saving: Non-wireless slave modes: 10 mins /30 mins /60 mins or Off

Recycling Time/Flash-ready Indicator: Normal flash: Approx. 0.1 – 5 sec.

Wireless Flash Transmission Method: Radio Frequency and Optical Pulse

Channels: 1 – 16, ID (5-16) Range (Approx.):

Radio: 100m Groups: 5; M [Master], A, B, C, D (TX mode)

Dimensions: (L x W x H ): 7.5 x 3 x 2in

Weight: .84lb (Flash Only, excluding batteries)

