PhotoPlus Expo 2020 ‘In-Person’ Show Is Canceled

This year’s “in-person” version of the PhotoPlus Expo, which is generally held in October at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, has been canceled, but according to Emerald Expositions, which owns the show, PhotoPlus Expo will be going virtual starting November 1.

Emerald Expositions announced “we have decided to cancel our in-person event at the Javits Center in NYC, NY scheduled for October 22-24, 2020.” Most in the photo industry anticipated the show would be virtual, just as many other trade shows have done so this year, including the NAB 2020 show in Las Vegas, Cinegear LA in Los Angeles and also the 2021 CES show, which is also generally held in Las Vegas.

The reason is due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The difficult decision was made after consulting our community partners and supporters and closely monitoring the ongoing progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., including the latest government data, measures, and guidelines on the phased reopening plans in the U.S.; current restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; and the various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees, affecting attendees and participating companies.” The company also said, “Our goal is always to support, inspire and celebrate this remarkable community, and while we are disappointed we won’t be able to do this in person this year, the safety of our community is our top priority.”

In response, the company has decided to launch the show as a virtual, online experience, with a “full slate of content” starting November 1. You can register at www.PHOTOPLUSexpo.com.

The company also noted the “in-person” show would return to New York City in October 2021.

For more, see the following announcement, from Joseph Kowalsky, Show Director of PhotoPlus Expo:

[[press release:]]