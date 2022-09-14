People & Portraits 2022 Photo Contest Finalists

We’re excited to announce the finalists of our People & Portraits 2022 Photo Contest. We received many beautiful examples of the fine art of portraiture. The finalists images showcased here go beyond good technique to reveal something personal about their subjects.

If you missed your opportunity to enter, our Your Best Shot 2022 Photo Contest is now accepting submissions through November 8, 2022. Eligible entries may be from any genre, from sports and adventure to nature and wildlife, portraiture, architecture and abstracts, in color or black-and-white. Anyone may enter, and Digital Photo Annual Members receive a complimentary entry to two photo contests per year.