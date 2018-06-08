PanoClip Lets You Make 360° Snaps And “Tiny Planets” With Your iPhone

Ever wondered if there’s a quick way to do those cool 360° and “Tiny Planet” photos? You can actually do it with your iPhone! All you need is the newly released PanoClip, an attachment accessory that snaps easily onto your smartphone. It features a dual lens system and an accompanying app that combines images from the front and rear cameras to easily create some fun 360° and “Tiny Planet” photos. It’s currently only available for the iPhone, but an Android version will also be released soon.

See the press release below.

PanoClip Lets You Shoot 360° and ‘Tiny Planets’ from Your Phone for $49.99

The groundbreaking PanoClip launched today, letting anyone effortlessly take 360° photos and “Tiny Planet” shots straight from their phone. Using a cleverly designed dual-lens system, PanoClip snaps instantly onto a smartphone, and then creates a seamless 360° photo by combining images from the front and rear cameras.

Available today to iPhone users for $49.99 USD, PanoClip is the first device of its kind. It pairs perfectly with the cameras people use most – their phones – and makes 360° capture easier than ever before. An Android version will be available soon.

Introducing PanoClip: https://youtu.be/4hRdKWWExvA

How It Works

Traditional 360° cameras use two or more cameras to capture all angles of a scene, before stitching them together into a single image. PanoClip works on the same principle, but thanks to some ingenious tech, it achieves the same result with the two cameras that are likely already in your pocket.

Using PanoClip could not be simpler. Snapping it onto the top of a phone will align its super-wide-angle lenses with the phone’s front and rear cameras. Then, all that’s left to do is open up the companion app and start taking 360° snapshots.

PanoClip users will never miss a detail, and they’ll easily capture vibrant, dynamic scenes with action in every direction, such as music festivals or parties. When users want to focus on a particular part of the action, the screenshot feature lets them re-frame the best angles.

Sharing is effortless, with integrated publishing options for Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and every popular social platform.

Karen Cheng introducing the PanoClip: https://youtu.be/3dPu4_pm1aM

Your Whole World… But Tinier

Along with capturing immersive 360° scenes that can be explored with a simple finger swipe, PanoClip also unlocks a world of creative possibilities for traditional “flat” pictures, such as the unique Tiny Planet effect.

Tiny Planet shots roll an entire 360° view into a traditional rectangular or square frame, allowing creators to get mind-bending effects that show the world in an all-new way.

How To Make a Tiny Planet (Karen Cheng Tutorial): https://youtu.be/fQ-Z8IC2IR4

Spin View, SkyWarp and Filter Effects

The PanoClip’s Spin View feature lets users take advantage of the benefits of 360° photos on any social media platform – even those that don’t natively support 360° content.

Spin View converts 360° snapshots into short, dynamic video clips that showcase the scene in every direction and bend it into eye-catching shapes.

Plus, users can apply the new SkyWarp effect to add a stunning twist to these video clips. For shots taken outdoors, the PanoClip app will automatically detect the horizon, and then swap out the sky with a variety of preset skyscapes that shift and flow in time with a music clip. It’s trippy, fun and will make your friends think you’ve got crazy editing skills.

The PanoClip app also offers a full range of colorful filters, and a variety of stickers to add a creative touch to any 360° scene.

PanoClip is available now at PanoClip.com. Two body configurations, a full and a Lite version, together offer compatibility for iPhone 6/Plus, 6s/Plus, 7/Plus, 8/Plus and X. An Android version is also on the way.

To purchase a PanoClip or learn more, visit PanoClip.com today.