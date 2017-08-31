Panasonic LUMIX GH5 Firmware Update 2.0

When Panasonic introduced the Lumix GH5, the company promised a few updates to the performance and operation via a firmware update. Today, that update has been announced, which brings the firmware to Version 2.0. Not only does it address the original missing feature set, but it also brings some unexpected (and welcomed) improvements as well. Panasonic says the firmware update will be available for download at the end of September.

As expected, the Version 2.0 update allows the camera to write 4K video at 400 Mbps via a 10-bit 4:2:2 ALL-Intra mode. While the camera can use SD cards of Speed Class 60 or above, the new All-Intra codec will require Speed Class 90 or above. The firmware also brings the promised support for the Hybrid Log mode for HDR video recording.

While some of the other changes are bug fixes and tweaks, Version 2.0 of the Lumix GH5 firmware provides improved AF performance for both stills (which is good news; we found the GH5 to focus slower than its Olympus counterparts in still mode) and video shooting. Several other improvements have been made to the assignment of AF areas, as well.

Panasonic has also improved the 6K and 4K photo burst modes, with half as long of a wait between the start of sequences.

New enhancements to the stabilization compensate “for handshake when viewing angle is fixed” and also when anamorphic lenses are being used.

Newark, NJ (August 30, 2017) Panasonic today announced the new firmware update Version.2.0 for DC-GH5 to further enhance its performance. Many enhancements were previously planned but additional modifications were suggested by end users that specialize in both photography and cinematography. This updates is an exceptional upgrade in camera performance to satisfy professional GH5 users.

The new firmware includes following upgrades:

Compatibility with “LUMIX Tether” PC software

This new firmware enables GH5 tethered shooting via USB, using “LUMIX Tether” PC software. Users can control the camera by connecting it to a PC via USB. It lets you view the image on a large PC screen while shooting, which is helpful in commercial photoshoots of portraits, products and so on, where continuous confirmation is required. You can use [6K PHOTO] [4K PHOTO] and start and stop video recording with the tethered shooting. It is also possible to choose the folder to save the image files in the PC.

Improved auto focus performance

-Auto focus performance for subjects with low contrast in photo shooting is improved.

-Tracking auto focus performance in video recording is improved.

-The customized AF area can be continuously displayed in [Multi AF] and [Custom Multi AF] during live-view.

-The AF area in [Multi AF] can be moved to the other edge (side, top or bottom) when it reaches one edge.

-The start point of AF lock can be set on the live view screen in advance in [AF Tracking].

-The AF area can be moved while the shutter button is half-pressed or while recording in [Burst Mode], [6K PHOTO] and [4K PHOTO].

Improved performance in [6K PHOTO] and [4K PHOTO]

-The waiting time to start the next burst shooting sequence after [6K Burst] and [4K Burst] is shortened to less than half the time.

-[Loop Rec] is available in [6K PHOTO]

Use of Panasonic SD Memory Card with Video Speed Class 90 is recommended for [Loop Rec] of [6K PHOTO].

An additional ALL-Intra Video Recording mode

-4:2:2,10-bit ALL-Intra video recording mode is added to 4K/FHD video recording.

Use of SD Memory Card with Video Speed Class 60 or higher is recommended for 4K ALL-Intra video recording. Operation is confirmed with Panasonic SD Memory Card with Video Speed Class 90.

New 4:2:2,10-bit ALL-Intra Recording Mode

4K HDR video recording

-[HLG] (Hybrid Log Gamma) is added to [Photo Style]. HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a mode to reproduce both the brightest and darkest part in an image, making it look just as human eyes see. The camera records video with a designated gamma curve compatible with ITU-R BT.2100, and you can now choose Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) in [Photo Style].

-A low-bit-rate recording mode 4K HEVC for HLG was added. This enables playback on AV equipment compatible with the HEVC compression format, such as Panasonic 4K HDR TVs.

6.Enhancement of the Anamorphic video recording mode

-High-Resolution Anamorphic mode, which enables video recording in 18-mega effective pixels, is added. *Recorded in HEVC

New High-Resolution Anamorphic Mode

*1 “High Resolution Anamorphic Mode” records motion picture with an aspect ratio suited for an anamorphic lens,4:3. The effective picture size for this mode is equivalent to the number of pixels produced by 6K (approx. 6,000 (horizontal) x 3,000 (vertical)) images (approx. 18 megapixels).

*2 High resolution Anamorphic mode

-[Anamorphic Desqueeze Display] was added, which lets you view an enlarged image in Cinescope size while recording with 2.0x and 1.33x Anamorphic lens.

-[Video Guide Line] is added to display the image in a variety of aspects, such as 2.39:1, 2.35:1, 16:9, and 1:1 while recording video. This can be used not only in Anamorphic mode but also in other video recording modes.

7.Enhancement of Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)

-[I.S. Lock(video)] is added. This powerfully compensates for handshake when the viewing angle is fixed.

-A new handshake correction mode is added, which provides optimum correction when using 2.0x and 1.33x Anamorphic lens.

8.Correction of white balance setting

-When the K (Kelvin) value was changed after adjusting the color temperature with 2-axis white balance compensation, the setting was reset. This bug has been fixed.

9.Improved usability of Time Lapse Shot

-The time to finish shooting and the number of recordable pictures are displayed on the stand-by screen.

10.Improved usability of Power Save LVF

-Power Save LVF can now be used during all stand-by display options.

11.Wireless functions

-The Bluetooth Remote Control function can be used with Image App, which will also be updated at the same timing with the GH5 firmware release.

-If the camera has not completed image transmission when it is turned off, it restarts transmission when it is turned on with the [Auto Transfer] function.

12.Other improvements

-A rating function using a Fn button is available in Playback Zoom and Multi Playback.

-The following functions can be assigned to Fn buttons – [Constant Preview] [6K/4K PHOTO Bulk Saving] [Min. Shtr Speed] [RAW Processing] [Rec/Playback Switch] [Destination Slot] and [Mic Level Adj.].

-The DISP.Button can be locked.

-In Relay Rec, there were cases where the video file number was not able to be reset. This bug has been fixed.

-In Relay Rec, there were cases where the video file number was reset after formatting the SD Memory Card. This bug has been fixed.

-In Backup Rec, there were cases where the file number was not reset even after applying resetting. This bug has been fixed.

-The image quality when applying the following settings is improved: Extended low ISO, [i.Dynamic] (Intelligent D-range Control) and Highlight Shadow.

The new DC-GH5 firmware Version 2.0 is scheduled to be released at the end of September 2017 at the following LUMIX Customer Support website.

LUMIX DC-GH5 Firmware Ver.2.0

“6K PHOTO” is a high-speed burst shooting function that cuts a still image out of a 4:3 or 3:2 video footage with 18-megapixel (approx. 6000 x 3000 effective pixel count) that the 6K image manages.

