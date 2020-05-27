Panasonic Introduces New LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 For L-Mount Cameras

Panasonic’s new LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 zoom lens

Earlier today, Panasonic announced a new full-frame zoom lens, the LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6, for L-Mount mirrorless cameras. Panasonic says the lens will be available at the end of July for $599.

What’s intriguing to note is that it has a compact and lightweight design, weighing in at around 12.3 oz., which is very nice if you’re traveling and need to include other lenses or accessories. Yet the lens still delivers some impressive high-end features, including dust-and-splash resistance.

It’s not surprising, though, to see these sorts of new designs from Panasonic, as well as other lens manufacturers since there is still so much competition in the full-frame camera and lens market, which has become even more intense in light of the current global pandemic.

Here are some other highlighted features on this new full-frame zoom:

The zoom ranges from ultra-wide 20mm to standard 60mm focal length, which is quite versatile and can be easily used for landscape photography.

It has a wide viewing angle, for easy shooting indoors where space is limited

It can be used for close-up capability of 5.9 inches / 0.15m (maximum magnification 0.43x), for dramatic still lifes

The lens has a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, making it useful for both video and still-image photography

Its rugged dust/splash-resistant design will hold up in harsh conditions, even in sub-freezing conditions (14 degrees F)

It has a filter diameter of 67mm and a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm

For more information, see the press release and tech specs below.

[[ press release ]]

Panasonic Launches a New L-Mount Interchangeable Lens for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (S-R2060)

Newark, NJ (May 27, 2020) – Panasonic is proud to introduce a new interchangeable standard zoom lens, the LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (S-R2060) based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. Designed for professional use, the LUMIX S Series pursues uncompromising photographic expression with its high-quality cameras and lenses.

The new LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 is a compact, lightweight standard zoom lens that covers from ultra-wide 20mm to standard 60mm focal length for versatile use including landscape photography. The wide viewing angle makes it easier to shoot indoors where space is limited and stunning close-up capability of 5.9 inches / 0.15m (maximum magnification 0.43x) supports still life photography. The new LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 also ensures smooth, high quality video recording because of a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which can an issue in interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

With 11 elements in 9 groups, the use of 2 aspherical lenses and 3 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses effectively suppresses both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Astigmatism is also corrected with these aspherical lenses, achieving high resolving performance. Furthermore, a UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens achieves uniform image quality from the center to edges of the image while contributing to downsizing of the lens unit.

With its compact, approximately12.3 oz / 350g of light weight, the LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 features stunning mobility. The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 14°F / -10°C for high mobility. In addition, a fluorine coating on the front element repels water and oil and prevents them from attaching. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance are committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of end users .

The LUMIX S 20-60mm lens will be available at the end of July for $599.99.

Select Technical Specification:

Lens Construction: 11 elements in 9 groups (2 aspherical lenses, 3 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens)

11 elements in 9 groups (2 aspherical lenses, 3 ED lenses, 1 UHR lens) Mount: L-Mount

L-Mount Optical Image Stabilizer : No

: No Focal Length: f=20-60mm

f=20-60mm Aperture Type: 9 diaphragm blades / Circular aperture diaphragm

9 diaphragm blades / Circular aperture diaphragm Maximum Aperture: 5 (Wide) – F5.6 (Tele)

5 (Wide) – F5.6 (Tele) Minimum Aperture: F22

F22 Closest Focusing Distance : 0.15m/0.49ft (at focal length 20-26mm) / 0.4m/1.31ft (at focal length 60mm)

: 0.15m/0.49ft (at focal length 20-26mm) / 0.4m/1.31ft (at focal length 60mm) Maximum Magnification: 43x

43x Diagonal Angle of View: 94°(Wide) – 40°(Tele)

94°(Wide) – 40°(Tele) Dust and Splash Resistant: Yes*

Yes* Recommended Operating Temperature: 14 degrees F to 104 degrees F)

14 degrees F to 104 degrees F) Filter Size: φ67mm

φ67mm Diameter: φ77.4mm / 3.05inch

φ77.4mm / 3.05inch Overall Length: 87.2mm / 3.43inch (from the tip of the lens to the base side of the lens mount)

87.2mm / 3.43inch (from the tip of the lens to the base side of the lens mount) Weight: 350g / 12.35oz (excluding lens cap, lens rear cap and lens hood)

350g / 12.35oz (excluding lens cap, lens rear cap and lens hood) Standard Accessories: Lens cap, Lens rear cap, Lens hood

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.