Panasonic Introduces Compact Lumix G100 For Vlogging

Panasonic’s new Lumix G100

Today, Panasonic announced a new mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera, the Lumix G100, which is targeted at vloggers and video content creators. In many ways, it’s a camera that appears to be designed to compete directly with the Sony ZV-1, which was announced last month.

Panasonic says the new Lumix G100 will include intuitive controls to allow you to produce visually engaging images with excellent sound quality. The camera will also be “compact and lightweight design” but won’t “skimp on functionality and creative options.”

And just as Sony announced that the ZV-1 would include advanced features to produce significantly better audio for video content, so does the new Lumix G100: According to the company, the camera will record using three on-board microphones and will also integrate “OZO Audio by Nokia for high-quality spatial audio recording…. Engineered for universal playback and shareability across the world’s most popular social media platforms, the OZO Audio enables users to capture and edit the full richness of sonic life with vibrant accuracy and precision.” Panasonic says the new camera will also offer a tracking feature for tracking the voice of subjects.

The Panasonic Lumix G100: Sample Photos From Imaging Resource

The Panasonic G100 will include a shooting assist functions allowing “the Frame Maker to check the composition during recording in various popular aspect ratios.” These ratios include 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16, which can be handy when needing to shooting vertically for social media. The camera will have a conspicuous REC Frame Indicator, which displays an eye-catching red frame so you’ll know whether the camera is recording or not at a glance.

The camera comes with 4x and 2x slow-motion video and 8x,4x, and 2x “quick FHD motion footage” as well as time-lapse capabilities. Pro shooters will also appreciate the G100’s ability to use V-LogL recording capabilities. And users can apply the Look Up Table (LUT), via a PC to create a differentiated video with subtle colors and moods.

4/3rds image sensor for high-resolution 4K videos in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 30p and Full-HD at 60p.

The image sensor is a 20.3MP MOS image sensor, without a Low Pass Filter,

Maximum ISO 25,600 for shooting images in low light

Five-axis hybrid image stabilization for capturing stable, easy-to-view video.

new Video Selfie Mode.

A 3.0-inch touch-screen LCD (1,840K-dot) high resolution makes it easy to compose selfies as well as shots from a high or low angle.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

The new Panasonic Lumix G100 will be available next month in several configurations: It will be paired with a ultra-compact 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH MEGA OIS kit lens and sell for $749. Another kit will also pair the G100 and the 12-32mm lens together, but it will also come with the DMW-SHGR1 Tripod Grip accessory and sell for $799. (The Tripod Grip itself will cost $99.) And until August 1st, Panasonic is offering a $50 Instant Rebate + FREE $99 Bundle (DMW-ZSTRV – Battery + External Charger) for both the camera + lens kit and the kit bundle with the tripod grip.

For more news and a hands-on look at the Panasonic Lumix G100, go to Imaging Resource to check out their stories, including the Panasonic Lumix G100 announcement, hands-on preview, gallery of images and more.

Panasonic Launches the LUMIX G100, its Newest Mirrorless Camera for Vlogging and Creative Video Content

The compact, feature-packed camera features high sound quality produced by OZO Audio by Nokia

Newark, NJ (June 24, 2020) – Panasonic today launched the LUMIX G100, a new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera designed and developed for creating high-quality, versatile content.

Intuitive controls, visually engaging images and excellent sound quality are hallmarks of the new LUMIX G100, raising the bar for content production and user experience in the vlog camera category. Usability is further enhanced by its remarkably compact and lightweight design that doesn’t skimp on functionality and creative options.

The Logical Next Step from your Smartphone

With their limited sensor size and optics, a Smartphone can only take your creativity so far, the LUMIX G100 uses a smartphone crushing 4/3rds sensor that records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 30p or 24p in MP4*1 and Full-HD at 60p. The five-axis hybrid I.S. (image stabilizer)*2 in the LUMIX G100 provides effective shake suppression essential for capturing stable, easy-to-see video in scenarios such as walking or in a moving vehicle. In addition, the new Video Selfie Mode easily captures both the videographer and background in crisp focus without adjustments of aperture that changes with the lens each time.

Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.0-inch free-angle rear monitor with 1,840K-dot high resolution makes it easy to compose selfies as well as shots from a high or low angle. Convenient shooting assist functions allow the Frame Maker to check the composition during recording in various popular aspect ratios such as 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 4:5, 5:4 and 9:16. The REC Frame Indicator displays an eye-catching red frame so that videographers can recognize whether the camera is recording or not at a glance.

*1 Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 10 minutes with [MP4] in [4K]

*2 When using an interchangeable lens (H-FS12032) released before this camera, update the firmware of the lens to the latest version.

High Sound Quality Supported by OZO Audio Technologies

The LUMIX G100 integrates OZO Audio by Nokia for high-quality spatial audio recording, a first for a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera.* Engineered for universal playback and shareability across the world’s most popular social media platforms, the OZO Audio enables users to capture and edit the full richness of sonic life with vibrant accuracy and precision. It sets a new standard in innovative audio solutions for user-generated content. Three microphones record clear, vibrant sound with outstanding images, for example a dynamic landscape with immersive, realistic sound; interviews with clear speech; or easy, on-the-scene coverage by the videographer with easy mode selection. Combining Panasonic and Nokia OZO Audio technologies, the LUMIX G100 also offers a tracking feature that continues tracking the voice of the subject. Auto mode automatically recognizes the best setting and switches between tracking and surround modes.

* For a digital interchangeable lens system camera, as of June 24, 2020.

High Potential and Unlimited Expression

The new LUMIX G100 integrates a 20.3MP MOS Sensor without Low Pass Filter, which features higher resolution and a larger size than found in smartphones. Realizing maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity, even images captured at night or low light are clear. In addition, the large sensor enables beautiful defocusing in the background, and the Venus Engine assures high-speed, high-performance image processing. Impressive 4x*/2x slow and 8x/4x/2x quick FHD motion footage and time lapse shots are captured with ease.

Advanced videographers will appreciate the V-LogL recording capability; users can apply the LUT (Look Up Table) of their choice on the recorded V-LogL footage via a PC to create a differentiated video with subtle colors and moods.

Features such as the 4K technology, along with the 3,680K-dot equivalent center-aligned viewfinder, allow users to capture 4K PHOTO shots, excelling in performance and function for photo shooting. Able to save spontaneous shots by just selecting the frame out of a burst file sequence, users will never miss a moment.

*30p only

Easy Connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI

The LUMIX G100 integrates Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® 2.4GHz (IEEE802.11b/g/n) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and easy instant image sharing. A dedicated upload button controls video and photo transfer to a smartphone via Panasonic’s LUMIX Sync app for iOS / Android. Users can also use their smartphone as a remote control to capture video and photo.

Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption and can activate the camera by using a smartphone/tablet or automatically add geotagging photos.

HDMI*1 allows video output via The LUMIX G100, or it can be used as a webcam that provides exceptional image quality with rich depth of field and high quality sound for streaming in combination with an HDMI video capture device.*2

*1 It is not possible to stream live in 4K. While using the HDMI output function, video cannot be recorded.

*2 A separate streaming software for PC is required.

Compact, Lightweight Design Even with Tripod Grip

Despite its high performance and selection creative functions, the LUMIX G100 is portable, compact and weighs only 412 g, even with the LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm / F3.5-5.6 ASPH. / MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens. A new Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1*4 makes it even easier to hold the camera or can be used as a compact tripod. Connecting with the camera via USB allows the user to start/stop video recording, release the shutter and enable/disable sleep mode. The camera’s battery can be recharged either via AC or USB according to the user’s convenience.

*4 Tripod Grip is bundled in DC-G100V kit. It is also sold separately.

Tripod Grip (DMW-SHGR1) A compact, lightweight handgrip / mini tripod allowing start/stop video recording and shutter release via USB connection. Compatibility: DC-G100, GH5*,GH5S*,G9*, G95** and G85* *Firmware update of the camera is required. It connects to the remote terminal of the camera using a bundled conversion cable. Sleep button cannot be used.

The LUMIX G100 will be available for sale at the end of July