The newly released ON1 Photo RAW 2018 features a series of enhancements for photographers and other creatives, positioning itself as a Lightroom alternative. The updated editing software has evolved from a set of plug-ins into a powerful single nondestructive RAW image editor and organization tool.

Based on feedback from those who participated in the ON1 Photo RAW Project, the app features a revamped RAW processing engine, faster photo management and a redesigned, cleaner user interface, where the focus is the photograph.

A series of new and/or updated features includes an HDR tool, panoramic stitching and a variety of masking tools. Highlight recovery has been improved, noise can be added or removed selectively, plus there’s additional camera and lens support—the list includes the Nikon D850, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III and the Panasonic DMC-G85, as well as preliminary support for the just released Sony a7R III, plus a series of new lenses. And with the free ON1 Photo for Mobile, photographers can share portfolios, sync photos and more.

Check out the ON1 Photo RAW 2018 overview video:

Users new to ON1 Photo RAW 2018 can purchase the app for $119.99; current users can upgrade for $99.99. Activation for up to five computers is included. A free, 30-day trial is available on the ON1 website. Additional bonus material includes three ON1 Photo RAW 2018 courses from Product Director Dan Harlacher.

Get more information at www.on1.com

See the press release below:

Portland, OR – November 9, 2017 ­– Today, ON1, Inc. announced ON1 Photo RAW 2018 is officially available. Along with the essential tools and features needed in a photography workflow, ON1 Photo RAW 2018 includes key updates to the fast, non-destructive raw processing engine. Photographers now have an integrated tool with accelerated photo management, precise photo development, hundreds of customizable photo effects, fast and beautiful HDR, pano stitching, masking and blending adjustments, layers, and much more – in one app.

From the beginning the ON1 community has driven the development of ON1 Photo RAW based on what’s most important to them. Almost every feature and improvement made to the app in version 2018 is a direct result of community input through the ON1 Photo RAW Project.

This type of transparency is what customers can continue to expect from the ON1 team. This process has solidified ON1 Photo RAW as the app designed by photographers for photographers and a great alternative to Adobe® Lightroom®.

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 includes major updates and enhancements in many areas. Key new features include the following.

ON1 HDR – Create stunning HDR photos that merge all tonality from a bracket of photos in a fraction of the time (test results have shown up to seven times faster than other HDR apps). Automatically aligns photos and removes ghosting from motion between exposures. Includes full non-destructive editing with natural results and can be turned up to 11 for a surreal look.

Pano Stitching – Combine multiple photos into a single panoramic or matrix photo. Automatically aligns photos, even if they are not shot on a tripod, and blends them together seamlessly. An option to embed panoramic metadata for Facebook panning is also available.

Global Mask Editing Tools – These include new mask Density and Feather sliders to allow for changing the density or opacity of masks as well as blur masks for softening.

Luminosity Mask Updates – Adjust the levels of a mask to increase the contrast or brightness as well as set a tonal window to only affect a certain zone. These updates allow users to target just the area they want, based on the photo.

Color Range Masks – Create a mask from a color range selection.

Blur and Chisel Mask Tools – In ON1 Effects, the Blur and Chisel mask tools are now included. The blur tool is perfect for softening or feathering a mask selectively. The Chisel tool lets the user push or pull the edge selectively, to remove halos. All of these new masking options are re-editable and non-destructive.

Versions — Versions are virtual copies of the same photo. Each version created can include non-destructive settings, including crop, retouching and adjustments. Versions work just like any other photo without taking up more space on your computer.

Updated UI — Clean and modern UI where your photo is the center of attention. Custom name filters and layers to easier keep track of work. Also select your own UI accent color.

Paint with Color Brush — Painting with color can be a solid color, perfect for skin smoothing and making annotation layers, or paint with just the color and leave the underlying luminosity in place to change the color of objects like eyes.

Selectively Add or Remove Noise — Brush away noise in areas like skies or add noise for an artistic effect.

Improved Highlight Recovery –– The algorithms for highlight recovery have been improved.

ON1 Photo for Mobile — Take the best shots with you on the go with the free ON1 Photo for Mobile app. It’s a great way to share portfolios. It can also sync new photos taken on phones back to the desktop so those photos are ready for editing.

Additional Camera & Lens Support — Added support for the Nikon D850, Olympus EM-10 III, Panasonic DMC-G85, preliminary support for Sony a7R III, plus a ton of new lenses.

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 differentiates itself from other apps by allowing photographers to both browse and catalog their photos from the very beginning of their workflow. This hybrid system provides one of the fastest digital asset management tools available today. The ultra fast photo browser is perfect for quickly viewing and culling through photos without having to wait on an import process. Once the culling process is complete, the ability to create and catalog those photos is the next step in common workflows.

There is plenty more available within the app’s non-destructive photo development. These features include re-editable adjustments such as exposure, contrast, color, shadows, highlights, lens correction, and transform tools. The hundreds of unique photo effects are also perfect for finishing off your photos to add that extra punch. Photographers have complete control of how each effect is applied using masking brushes, gradients masks, and local adjustments. Each effect is also completely customizable to save any look as a custom preset.

Photo editing technologies such as live blending options, apply to, smart layers, smart photos, and mask refinement tools also make ON1 Photo RAW 2018 a more advanced pixel editor without having to launch a separate app. The ability to combine photos together with layers, masks, and selectively apply filters and effects to raw photos gives users a big advantage.

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 isn’t just for raw files. Supported file formats include JPEG, TIF, PSD, PSB, PNG, and DNG are supported and benefit from the speed, performance, and abundance of editing tools in the app. Photo RAW 2018 also continues to work seamlessly within current photography workflows. The app integrates as a plug-in for Adobe® Lightroom® Classic CC and Photoshop® and further builds its case as a complete standalone photo editor or alternative to the Adobe Photography Plan. Version 2018 also integrates with the major cloud services to allow for uploading, managing and editing photos across multiple computers. This also allows users to sync photos and their edits across multiple computers or in a studio setting.

Price and Availability

ON1 Photo RAW 2018 is available for download as a free 30-day trial from the ON1 website. Previous owners of any ON1 app (or ON1 plug-in) can upgrade for $99.99. Those who don’t own an ON1 app can order for $119.99. ON1 Photo RAW 2018 is also bundled with some excellent bonus materials which include: Three ON1 Photo RAW 2018 Courses by Product Director Dan Harlacher, and all of their 2017 and 2018 Loyalty Rewards. ON1 Photo RAW 2018 works with both Mac and Windows and includes activation on up to five computers.

About ON1

Our passion has always included three things—photography, building powerful photography apps, and taking care of our customers. We aren’t a giant corporation. We’re a small group of hard working individuals who care deeply about photography.

Our mission has always been and will continue to be building powerful editing tools and providing valuable educational content to save time and money for everyone who loves photography. We are committed to helping you get the most out of ON1 apps by providing you the best support and service in the industry.

As we look into the future, we are more excited than ever before. We will continue to be a completely transparent company. What we build and how we build is for all to see. We will continue to share with the world the features and improvements we work on and solicit customer feedback in an open forum via the ON1 Photo RAW Project. This feedback makes the customer #1 each day. With our loyal customers and their continued support, we will do our best to provide photography software and education for many years to come. Check out The ON1 Story to learn more.

Resources