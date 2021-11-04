OM Digital Intros First 20mm F/1.4 Lens without Olympus Brand

The Olympus brand may be gone but the quality is the same. That’s the message from OM Digital Solutions, which launched its first lens this morning since getting rid of the Olympus name: the OM System 20mm f/1.4 Pro lens.

“This Micro Four Thirds System standard compliant lens delivers both beautiful feathered bokeh and the outstanding resolution and performance the M.Zuiko Pro series is known for,” OM Digital Solutions said in a press release this morning.

“This compact, lightweight, and high-performance single-focal-length lens utilizes the natural perspective of the 40mm equivalent angle of view for a versatile shooting experience, from landscapes to portraits and snapshots.”

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO, as the lens is formally known, will go on sale at the end of December 2021 for $799 in the US. Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, a sister site to Digital Photo, have already got their hands on this new lens for Olympus’ Micro Four Thirds OM-D cameras and published a review.

“The first lens from OM Digital Solutions to include the new OM System branding is a great one,” Imaging Resource Review Editor Jeremy Gray writes in his review.

“The ‘new’ system is off to a great start while paying homage to the Olympus history that precedes it. For Olympus camera owners, it’s the same great quality you’ve come to expect from M.Zuiko PRO lenses, just with a different name.”

Here’s a rundown of the key features of OM System 20mm f/1.4 Pro lens

Micro Four Thirds lens

First M.Zuiko lens to be branded with the new OM System name

f/1.4 maximum aperture

20mm fixed focal length (40mm equivalent)

57-degree angle of view

11 elements in 10 groups, includes 1 Super ED, 3 ED, 2 Super HR and 2 aspherical lenses

IPX1 weatherproofing (when used with Olympus splashproof camera body)

Minimum focus distance is 0.25m

Maximum magnification is 0.22x (in 35mm equivalent terms)

9-bladed circular aperture diaphragm

58mm filter size

L x D: 61.7mm (2.43″) x 63.4mm (2.5″)

Weighs 247g (8.7 oz.) without lens hood

$799 USD ($999 CAD)

Check out Imaging Resource’s review of this lens here and a gallery of full-resolution test images that Gray shot with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO lens here. You can pre-order the lens at B&H Photo here.