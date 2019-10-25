Olympus Unveils New OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera

The new Olympus E-M5 Mark III

There are various features I could write about on the new OM-D E-M5 Mark III mirrorless camera, but one of the most intriguing aspects of this camera has more to do with industry competition and whether a brand follows the pack. I found it fascinating that Olympus continues to buck the trend that most other camera manufacturers embrace, which is making mirrorless cameras with full-frame sensors and large bodies.

In some ways, Olympus is smart to offer a very portable, travel-style camera to those photographers who might not need full frame or super-high resolution.

So, with this model, Olympus continued its tradition of keeping the camera body small, which extends to the lenses, since the E-M5 Mark III is based on a smaller Micro Four Thirds image sensors. In short, you can buy a much smaller telephoto lens than you’d have to with a camera with a full-frame sensor.

Plus, that Micro Four Thirds imaging sensor, is a 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor—one-third the megapixels you’d find on the new 61-megapixel Sony a7R IV. That’s a downside for some photographers. But others may not need 61 megapixels. And those with the E-M5 will find their hard drives filling up with files less quickly.

The E-M5 also has other important features, including:

A 5-axis in-body image-stabilization system (with between 5.5 to 6.5 stops of compensation).

The ability to fire off 30 frames per second in sequential shooting modes.

Intriguing shooting modes, like live-composite and focus-stacking modes.

The ability to capture 4K-resolution video.

But there’s more. The E-M5 Mark III is also weather-sealed as well as being dustproof and freezeproof, which can be an important factor for some photographers, particularly when traveling!

There are tradeoffs. The E-M5 Mark III controls can be a little too small for those with larger-sized hands. Or that 20-megapixel Live MOS image sensor may not be enough if your workflow includes extensively cropping your images.

Still, there will be some photographers who will find a lot of value in the new Olympus E-M5 Mark III, which sells for $1,199 (body only) or $1,799 (with the M.ZUIKO ED 14-150MM f4.0-5.6 II zoom kit lens).

For more information, see the link to the press release below.

