Olympus Adds Two New Lenses To Product Roadmap

Today, Olympus announced it will be adding two new zooms to its M.Zuiko digital lens roadmap, which provides an overview of what new lenses the company will be producing for its mirrorless camera-bodies, like its flagship OM-D E-M1X or the new E-M5 Mark III. The two Micro Four Thirds lenses Olympus is developing are the ED 12-45mm F4.0 PRO standard zoom lens and the ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS super telephoto zoom lens.

Since this is a development announcement, Olympus didn’t offer specific details beyond the names of the two new lenses and that the company would make a more official announcement on each lens, with detailed specifications, sometime in 2020. When the new zooms do come to market and we get them in for testing, we’ll be sure to report on how well each performs.

For more, visit the Development Announcements page on the GetOlympus.com website, found here: getolympus.com/roadmap