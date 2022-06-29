Nikon Unveils Video-Friendly Z30 for the YouTube Crowd

Nikon this morning unveiled the Z30, a compact mirrorless camera designed primarily for video content creators, vloggers, and streamers. The smallest and lightest Z series camera that Nikon has ever made, the 4K-shooting Z30 has a front facing, vari-angle touchscreen LCD that makes it suited for vlogging.

“See yourself in the scene as you compose your shots, confirm the frame, adjust focus and make sure you are always camera-ready,” Nikon said in a press announcement about the Z30. “The bright 3.0-inch high-res screen will also feel familiar with the ability to swipe, pinch and zoom through playback and menus, while it also tilts to easily frame unique angles from below the hip or from above.”

Featuring a 20-megapixel APS-C (aka DX-format) CMOS sensor, the Z30 can also capture still photos (imagine that!) and, when used in combination with fast aperture Nikkor Z lenses that camera will be able to “help you create soft, blurred backgrounds” for both professional-looking videos and photos.

“The main subject remains sharp, in order to draw your viewer’s attention toward you or anything you want them to see, whether it’s a face or prominent product shot,” Nikon said.

Other video-friendly features on the Nikon Z30 include a REC (recording) lamp on the front of the camera which, “act as a tally light, illuminating the front of the camera to confirm recording.” There’s also a built-in stereo microphone and an input to add a more powerful external mic. The Z30 also has “reliably fast and sharp autofocus” that follows the subject around the scene (including yourself if you’re vlogging) with the added help of Eye Detection AF.

The camera can capture video quality up to 4K UHD at 30p, or full HD up to 120p to create slow motion footage. The Z30 shoots 4K with no cropping so what you see is what you get when filming. Maximum recording time is more than two hours (125 minutes) of recording time if you want to shoot longer videos.

The Nikon Z30 will go on sale in July 2022 for $710, body only, or with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $850. There will also be a Z30 two-lens that adds the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm lens for $1200.

