Nikon Intros Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens

Nikon announced the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens this morning. The compact zoom lens is designed for Nikon’s Z-series mirrorless cameras with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) image sensors, such as the Nikon Z fc, which we recently reviewed here.

Though it boasts a 7.8x zoom range, the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens is surprisingly compact at 3.6 inches (90mm) in length and lightweight at 11.2 ounces (315 grams). Its wide zoom range and portable design make it suited as an all-in-one lens for everyday photography use and travel.

Here’s what Nikon had to say about the DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens in its press announcement this morning.

“The lens achieves consistently high resolution, regardless of focal length or shooting distance, making it a great choice for both still shooting and video recording,” Nikon said. “Its short minimum focus distance of 0.2m at the maximum wide-angle position lets users capture dynamic close-up shots such as shooting flowers or tabletop photography. The lens also realizes high vibration reduction (VR) performance with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed for more stable and sharp photos even during telephoto shooting or in low-light situations where vibration is likely to occur.”

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens Main Features

Covers a focal-length range of 18mm to 140mm (27mm-210mm, 35mm angle of view equivalent); designed for capturing stills and videos of a variety of subjects, from landscapes to portraits

The short minimum focus distance of 0.2m (at max wide-angle) is suited for close-up shots

The maximum reproduction ratio of 0.33x at the maximum telephoto position is desgiend to enable rendering of subjects in large size

Equipped with an optical VR mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed

High resolution is designed to be reached across the zoom range, from maximum aperture

Designed for shooting video, with effective reduction of shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus

Select functions can be assigned to the control ring for stills and video

Designed to achieve fast, precise and quiet AF operation via the use of an STM (stepping motor)

Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance

Pricing and Availability

Nikon’s Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens will go on sale in November 2021 (US) for $599.95. You can pre-order the lens at B&H here.