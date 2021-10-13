Nikon Intros Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens

Nikon announced the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens this morning. The compact zoom lens is designed for Nikon’s Z-series mirrorless cameras with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) image sensors, such as the Nikon Z fc, which we recently reviewed here.
Though it boasts a 7.8x zoom range, the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens is surprisingly compact at 3.6 inches (90mm) in length and lightweight at 11.2 ounces (315 grams). Its wide zoom range and portable design make it suited as an all-in-one lens for everyday photography use and travel.
Here’s what Nikon had to say about the DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens in its press announcement this morning.
“The lens achieves consistently high resolution, regardless of focal length or shooting distance, making it a great choice for both still shooting and video recording,” Nikon said. “Its short minimum focus distance of 0.2m at the maximum wide-angle position lets users capture dynamic close-up shots such as shooting flowers or tabletop photography. The lens also realizes high vibration reduction (VR) performance with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed for more stable and sharp photos even during telephoto shooting or in low-light situations where vibration is likely to occur.”
Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens Main Features
- Covers a focal-length range of 18mm to 140mm (27mm-210mm, 35mm angle of view equivalent); designed for capturing stills and videos of a variety of subjects, from landscapes to portraits
- The short minimum focus distance of 0.2m (at max wide-angle) is suited for close-up shots
- The maximum reproduction ratio of 0.33x at the maximum telephoto position is desgiend to enable rendering of subjects in large size
- Equipped with an optical VR mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed
- High resolution is designed to be reached across the zoom range, from maximum aperture
- Designed for shooting video, with effective reduction of shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus
- Select functions can be assigned to the control ring for stills and video
- Designed to achieve fast, precise and quiet AF operation via the use of an STM (stepping motor)
- Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance
Pricing and Availability
Nikon’s Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens will go on sale in November 2021 (US) for $599.95. You can pre-order the lens at B&H here.
The Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm is on my “must-have” list. I’ve always enjoyed the 18-140 lens on my D7100, so I know this Z version will be on my Z50 camera more than any other lens in my bag.