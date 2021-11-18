Nikon Intros Compact and Affordable Nikkor Z 28mm F/2.8 Lens

If you’re looking for a compact, lightweight and affordable prime lens for your Nikon Z series camera, Nikon just announced the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens. The lens, which we could see as a solid all-around option on a Nikon Z fc camera, goes on sale in December 2021 for $299.

“This fast aperture, wide-angle lens is small enough to carry anywhere, and is ideal for capturing everyday snapshots, group portraits, landscapes, cityscapes and more,” Nikon said in a press announcement last night. “With a total length of approximately 1.7-inches (43mm) and a weight of about 5.46 oz (155g), this lens is the smallest and lightest among NIKKOR Z prime lenses.”

The Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 is also designed for close-up photography, Nikon said, with a “minimum focus distance of just 0.63 ft (0.19m), making it simple to capture detailed photos and videos of food, DIY crafts, fashion and more.” The company added that the lens’ compact size and relatively affordable price tag should appeal to both full-frame (FX) and APS-C crop (DX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless camera users.

The new Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 is very similar to the SE (Special Edition) version of the same lens, which was released earlier this year alongside the Nikon Z fc. The main difference is the new 28mm lens has a more modern black finish while the SE version has a two-tone black and silver retro look.

Main features of the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8:

The smallest and lightest Nikkor Z prime lens to date, with a length of approximately 1.7 inches (43mm) and weight of approximately 5.46 oz (155g).

The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture allows for a shallow depth of field “with pleasing bokeh as well as exceptional low-light capability,” according to Nikon, even during hand-held shooting.

When mounted on a DX-format camera, such as the Nikon Z fc or Z 50, the focal length becomes a natural 42mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format).

A minimum focus distance of approximately 0.63 ft (0.19m) allows users to get close to their subjects.

Adoption of a multi-focusing system realizes natural rendering across the entire shooting range, as well as fast and accurate AF control, while maintaining a smaller body size.

Designed with consideration of dust and drip-resistant performance.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Developed with consideration for video recording with “extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure,” according to Nikon

The lens differs cosmetically from the previously announced Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE lens by featuring a modern black finish.

Pricing and Availability

Nikon’s Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens goes on sale in December 2021 for $299.95. You can pre-order lens at B&H here.