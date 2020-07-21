Nikon Introduces Z 5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera, A Kit Lens And 2 Teleconverters

The new Nikon Z 5 with the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 zoom kit lens.

This month, camera companies introduced photographers to some exciting new full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses. The most notable was from Canon, revealing that it was continuing to expand further into the full-frame mirrorless market with the introductions of the new Canon EOS R5 and R6, as well as a half dozen compatible lenses and teleconverters. Additionally, Leica announced the M10-R full-frame rangefinder mirrorless camera and Sony introduced a new ultra-wide F2.8GM zoom lens for its full-frame mirrorless camera bodies.

Today, Nikon, the other DSLR stalwart, disclosed that it too was expanding its Z-mount mirrorless camera system by announcing four new products: the Nikon Z 5, a new entry-level full-frame mirrorless model; the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 zoom lens, which will be sold as part of a kit and sold individually. Nikon also debuted two new teleconverters–a 1.4x extender and a 2x extender, which are each specifically designed for the Z-series, full-frame mirrorless system.

Pricing and Availability

The new Nikon Z 5 will come in three configurations: $1,399 (body only), $1,699 (with the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit zoom lens) and $2,199 (with the Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 kit lens). You can also purchase the Z 24-50mm zoom lens separately for $399. Nikon also provided pricing on the new extenders: The Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x and the Z Teleconverter TC-2x will be available for $549 and $599, respectively. All products in this announcement will be available in August.

Nikon Z 5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

The new Nikon Z 5 camera will come with a 24.3-megapixel CMOS image sensor and runs on Nikon’s EXPEED 6 image processor. It will come with 273 on-sensor AF points, which Nikon says will allow it to quickly and accurately track subjects using its Eye-Detection AF to help capture human and animal eyes more precisely. Physically speaking, the camera was designed with a magnesium alloy shell, which makes it lightweight and compact

Other features include:

A flexible and creative movie recording mode in 4K UDH/30p or 1080/60p;

A 3.2-inch LCD monitor and 3.6-million-dot Quad-VGA electronic viewfinder;

An ISO range up to ISO 51,200 (and expandable to ISO 102,400), which Nikon says allows the camera effectively reduces noise, maintaining both high sensitivity and resolution to excel in low-light situations;

Its top shutter speed is 1/8000 sec.;

A burst mode of 4.5 frames per second, with full AF/AE;

In-Body 5-Axis VR stabilization;

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity that can be used with Nikon’s SnapBridge mobile app;

And two dual UHS-II SD card slots

Like past Z-series camera bodies, the Z 5 can use traditional F-mount NIKKOR lenses via the Mount Adapter FTZ. The Z 5 also comes with a silent photography mode, and also runs on a new battery—the EN-EL15c battery. The camera also has full manual mode, a wide array of automatic creative modes, 20 Creative Picture controls and advanced features, like Focus Shift Shooting and multiple exposure mode, which Nikon says lets users “compose unique images, produce extraordinary depth of field, or combine several shots and layer images on top of each other with the in-camera image overlay function.” Nikon says the Z 5 will also include a new Time-Lapse Movie mode that “gives users the best of both worlds for more streamlined movie making—the ability to use images from interval timer mode and create a time-lapse in-camera. However, Nikon said the Z 5 won’t have is the same robust video features found on the Nikon Z 6.

New Kit Lens: Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3

Nikon says the new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is “the smallest FX-format NIKKOR Z lens.” It’s a very compact lens, which makes it great for travel or street photos. It’s also less than three inches long when retracted and weighs 6.9 ounces. It has a lens optical design of 11 elements in 10 groups (2 ED glass elements, 3 aspherical elements and a super integrated coating) and has 7 diaphragm blades. It also has a minimum focus distance of 1.15 ft.

Powerful Lens Accessories: Nikon’s Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x and TC-2x

Teleconverters serve a diverse set of photographers, from nature shooter to sports photographers as well as travel and street shooters, allowing all of them to acquire more telephoto reach and get closer to the action. It’s why Nikon developed two new extenders: The Nikon Z teleconverter TC-1.4x and TC-2x, which allow photographers to add 1.4x and 2.0x magnification, respectively to their system lenses. As Nikon’s press release points out, the extenders reduce “the need to crop images and allowing for tighter compositions with maximum resolution.” Additionally, Nikon says each extender retain functionality “on all focus points up to f/11, making it easy to focus on and track subjects throughout the entire frame.”

Nikon says each teleconverter has “same robust construction as NIKKOR Z lenses, the teleconverters are designed with a fluorine coating on the front and rear elements to resist dirt and smudges, and offer a durable, weather-sealed body to protect against the elements.” What’s more is that Nikon says these new teleconverters will be “compatible with applicable interchangeable lenses for Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras that Nikon will release in the future.”

In addition to the four new products, Nikon also announced it was developing a new Webcam utility software for Nikon Cameras. For more information, see the press release below.

Learn more about the Nikon Z 5 at B&H.

[[ press release ]]

EMBARK ON THE FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS JOURNEY: NIKON UNVEILS THE Z 5, AN INNOVATIVE AND FEATURE-RICH MIRRORLESS FX-FORMAT CAMERA FOR EMERGING CREATORS

Nikon Expands the NIKKOR Z Lens Lineup with the Addition of the Extremely Compact and Versatile NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 as well as the new Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0X and TC-1.4X; Nikon Also Announces Free Webcam Utility

MELVILLE, NY (July 21, 2020) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the Z 5, the new full-frame (FX-format) entry-point into its award-winning lineup of Z series mirrorless cameras. The Nikon Z 5 combines sophisticated features inherited from the Z 7 and Z 6 with the benefits of Nikon’s next generation Z mount at an unprecedented value. For those new to mirrorless or creators looking to push the limits of their craft with the power of full-frame, the compact Z 5 will exceed expectations. With an incredibly robust feature set, including in-camera vibration reduction (VR) image stabilization (IBIS) and the perfect balance of seamless automation and full manual control, creators can effortlessly share their artistic passions, travel adventures and so much more.

Nikon also unveiled the new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, the shortest, lightest and most affordable full-frame zoom lens in the NIKKOR Z lineup. Designed for on-the-go creators, the 24-50mm lens is the ideal companion for Z series users who want to capture it all – from vast landscapes and cityscapes, to street photography and striking portraits.

“The Nikon Z 5 offers the next generation of creators a gateway into the full-frame Z series lineup, opening the door to the limitless possibilities of mirrorless photo and video capture, while providing the means to share their creativity with others,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “With the addition of the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, Nikon is introducing the smallest full-frame NIKKOR Z lens to date, providing an extremely lightweight, versatile option to help users pursue all creative endeavors, regardless of which Z series camera they use.”

Nikon Z 5: The Full-Frame Journey Starts Here

As the new entry point to Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless lineup, the Nikon Z 5 offers a lot of power and capabilities at an attractive price, empowering the next generation to begin their journey with the confidence to learn and grow as creators.

Incredible Image Quality: Featuring a powerful FX-format 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, the Z 5 is the gateway to the benefits of full-frame, helping creators to capture intensely detailed images, ultra-shallow depth of field and clean low-light shots with unrivaled consistency. From portraits that flatter, nighttime landscapes that astound and street shots that impress, the gorgeous tones, faithful colors, minimal noise, and revered Nikon color science all play a part to help users capture images that are true to their vision.

Featuring a powerful FX-format 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, the Z 5 is the gateway to the benefits of full-frame, helping creators to capture intensely detailed images, ultra-shallow depth of field and clean low-light shots with unrivaled consistency. From portraits that flatter, nighttime landscapes that astound and street shots that impress, the gorgeous tones, faithful colors, minimal noise, and revered Nikon color science all play a part to help users capture images that are true to their vision. High Speed Performance and Processing: Engineered with the EXPEED 6, Nikon’s fastest image processor to date, the Z 5 is a dependable, high-performance tool designed for content creation. EXPEED 6 allows for a boost in processing power and energy efficiency while rendering subtle textures and small details with amazing results.

Engineered with the EXPEED 6, Nikon’s fastest image processor to date, the Z 5 is a dependable, high-performance tool designed for content creation. EXPEED 6 allows for a boost in processing power and energy efficiency while rendering subtle textures and small details with amazing results. Stellar Low-Light Performance : With an ISO range up to 51,200 (expandable to 102,400), the camera effectively reduces noise, maintaining both high sensitivity and resolution to excel in low-light situations, making it ideal for shooting everything from low-light events to an all-nighter under the Milky Way.

: With an ISO range up to 51,200 (expandable to 102,400), the camera effectively reduces noise, maintaining both high sensitivity and resolution to excel in low-light situations, making it ideal for shooting everything from low-light events to an all-nighter under the Milky Way. Capture with Speed: With shutter speeds up to 1/8000, the Z 5 can capture fast-moving subjects with clarity including fast-action sports and wildlife. This higher maximum shutter speed enables photographers to better tame even the brightest mid-day light to unleash the potential of fast-aperture NIKKOR glass. When the moment strikes, the camera can also capture full resolution bursts at 4.5 fps with full AF/AE.

With shutter speeds up to 1/8000, the Z 5 can capture fast-moving subjects with clarity including fast-action sports and wildlife. This higher maximum shutter speed enables photographers to better tame even the brightest mid-day light to unleash the potential of fast-aperture NIKKOR glass. When the moment strikes, the camera can also capture full resolution bursts at 4.5 fps with full AF/AE. Silent and Smooth: The combination of the camera’s silent photography mode and In-Body 5-Axis VR stabilization provides quiet, stable shooting to document sensitive moments without distractions.

The combination of the camera’s silent photography mode and In-Body 5-Axis VR stabilization provides quiet, stable shooting to document sensitive moments without distractions. Vast Lens Selection: Whether shooting glamorous portraits from a studio on the sidewalk, long-distance wildlife, epic wide landscapes in the field or street photography, the growing lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses provides Z 5 users the versatility to capture incredible shots with sharpness across the frame and superior light gathering in any situation. For even more flexibility, the vast array of traditional F-mount NIKKOR lenses can be used via the Mount Adapter FTZ to enhance images with a unique focal length or beautiful bokeh, while gaining the benefits of in-body stabilization.

Whether shooting glamorous portraits from a studio on the sidewalk, long-distance wildlife, epic wide landscapes in the field or street photography, the growing lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses provides Z 5 users the versatility to capture incredible shots with sharpness across the frame and superior light gathering in any situation. For even more flexibility, the vast array of traditional F-mount NIKKOR lenses can be used via the Mount Adapter FTZ to enhance images with a unique focal length or beautiful bokeh, while gaining the benefits of in-body stabilization. Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots: Equipped with two UHS-II card slots for overflow, backup or separating RAW and JPEG photos, the Z 5 enables photographers to shoot with extreme confidence when using widely available consumer SD cards.

Simple Yet Sophisticated for Expanding Creativity

A great option for emerging creators getting started, the Nikon Z 5 is packed with powerful tools and user-friendly controls to help users explore and capture their artistry with ease.

Focus Anywhere: The Z 5 boasts 273 1 on-sensor AF points, to quickly and accurately track subjects throughout the frame, while Eye-Detection AF capabilities help precisely capture the eyes of humans and animals. The wide array of AF points covers nearly the entire frame, and multiple AF modes allows the user to have pinpoint control or fully automatic assurance to easily lock onto a subject.

The Z 5 boasts 273 on-sensor AF points, to quickly and accurately track subjects throughout the frame, while Eye-Detection AF capabilities help precisely capture the eyes of humans and animals. The wide array of AF points covers nearly the entire frame, and multiple AF modes allows the user to have pinpoint control or fully automatic assurance to easily lock onto a subject. Easily Shift Gears: The Nikon Z 5 offers the ability to effortlessly switch between manual mode for the ultimate in control, as well as a large variety of automatic creative modes to help mirrorless users capture truly distinct images and video.

The Nikon Z 5 offers the ability to effortlessly switch between manual mode for the ultimate in control, as well as a large variety of automatic creative modes to help mirrorless users capture truly distinct images and video. Creativity Built-in: Equipped with 20 Creative Picture Controls, and advanced features like Focus Shift Shooting and multiple exposure mode, users can compose unique images, produce extraordinary depth of field, or combine several shots and layer images on top of each other with the in-camera image overlay function.

Equipped with 20 Creative Picture Controls, and advanced features like Focus Shift Shooting and multiple exposure mode, users can compose unique images, produce extraordinary depth of field, or combine several shots and layer images on top of each other with the in-camera image overlay function. Advanced Video Capture: The Z 5 makes it easy to document any creative vision in 4K UHD/30p 2 or in 1080/60p (full-frame). When recording video, the PDAF system is rapid to react, allowing users to quickly lock critical focus on subjects, and is fully customizable to fit any production style. In-camera VR image stabilization and electronic VR reliably eliminate the shake when shooting video, plus users get the added benefit of focus peaking and the ability to capture stills while recording.

The Z 5 makes it easy to document any creative vision in 4K UHD/30p or in 1080/60p (full-frame). When recording video, the PDAF system is rapid to react, allowing users to quickly lock critical focus on subjects, and is fully customizable to fit any production style. In-camera VR image stabilization and electronic VR reliably eliminate the shake when shooting video, plus users get the added benefit of focus peaking and the ability to capture stills while recording. Flexible Recording Modes: In addition to the traditional interval timer and in-camera time-lapse modes, the Nikon Z 5 is equipped with a new Time-Lapse Movie mode that gives users the best of both worlds for more streamlined movie making – the ability to use images from interval timer mode and create a time-lapse in-camera.

In addition to the traditional interval timer and in-camera time-lapse modes, the Nikon Z 5 is equipped with a new Time-Lapse Movie mode that gives users the best of both worlds for more streamlined movie making – the ability to use images from interval timer mode and create a time-lapse in-camera. Unique Lighting Options: For enhanced creative control, the camera features a hot shoe, and is fully compatible with the Nikon Speedlight wireless lighting system.

For enhanced creative control, the camera features a hot shoe, and is fully compatible with the Nikon Speedlight wireless lighting system. Get Connected: The Nikon SnapBridge3 app makes it easy to remotely control the Z 5 or seamlessly transfer and share content to a smartphone, tablet, Mac, or PC thanks to built-in Wi-Fi®4 and Bluetooth®5

Rugged Reliability and Engineered for Versatility

In addition to providing high-quality imaging capabilities, the Nikon Z 5 is compact and comfortable in-hand while promising the rugged reliability as well as innovative features and controls that Nikon is known for.

Legendary Nikon Build: Designed with a durable, weather-sealed exterior for worry-free use, the Z 5 employs the same magnesium alloy shell and robustness as the Z 6 and Z 7. Both the camera and NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens are built with consideration for dust and drip resistance and are ready to tackle the next adventure.

Designed with a durable, weather-sealed exterior for worry-free use, the Z 5 employs the same magnesium alloy shell and robustness as the Z 6 and Z 7. Both the camera and NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens are built with consideration for dust and drip resistance and are ready to tackle the next adventure. Functional Operability: The camera sports a powerful, high-resolution 3.2-inch LCD monitor with the capabilities to tilt, touch, tap, swipe, and pinch for an intuitive and flexible user-experience. Meanwhile, the 3.6M-dot Quad-VGA EVF ensures users can see exposure, ISO, white balance and creative picture controls in real time, making the transition from optical viewfinders seamless for new mirrorless shooters.

The camera sports a powerful, high-resolution 3.2-inch LCD monitor with the capabilities to tilt, touch, tap, swipe, and pinch for an intuitive and flexible user-experience. Meanwhile, the 3.6M-dot Quad-VGA EVF ensures users can see exposure, ISO, white balance and creative picture controls in real time, making the transition from optical viewfinders seamless for new mirrorless shooters. Packed with Power: Powered by the new EN-EL15c battery, the Z 5 offers significant advancements in the number of shots per charge and is the first Nikon camera to enable constant power through the USB port, even with select portable USB power banks 6 . For added power and grip, the camera is also compatible with the MB-N10 hot-swappable battery pack.

Powered by the new EN-EL15c battery, the Z 5 offers significant advancements in the number of shots per charge and is the first Nikon camera to enable constant power through the USB port, even with select portable USB power banks . For added power and grip, the camera is also compatible with the MB-N10 hot-swappable battery pack. Webcam Ready: When connected via the USB-C cord, the Z 5 can be used as a webcam, making the camera a great option for modern vloggers, influencers and gamers looking to improve their livestreaming capabilities.

NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3: Portable, Yet Powerful

The NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses and is the smallest FX-format NIKKOR Z lens yet. Optically designed to take advantage of the advancements of the wide Z mount, this lens delivers sharpness across the entire frame and a versatile zoom range for everyday use. The 24-50mm is less than three inches long when retracted, making it the perfect lens for shooters seeking a versatile yet compact option for lightweight travel and street photography. When used together, the Z 5 and 24-50mm lens are the ideal discrete travel kit that can easily be packed and carried for all-day adventures. This compact NIKKOR Z lens is also an enticing option for Z 6 and Z 7 users who want a small all-around lens for portraits, landscapes, and street photography.

New Z Teleconverters Take NIKKOR Z Lenses to New Lengths

Designed for photographers and videographers who need more telephoto reach in their kit, the new Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4X and Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0X bring added versatility with 1.4x and 2.0x magnification to select NIKKOR Z lenses. These lightweight teleconverters are great tools for those photographing sports, wildlife and aviation, reducing the need to crop images and allowing for tighter compositions with maximum resolution.

The new TC-1.4X and TC-2.0X teleconverters maintain superior rendering performance and minimize various lens aberrations, while retaining focusing speed, VR functionality and minimum focusing distance. As an added benefit, the new teleconverters allow Nikon Z series cameras to retain functionality on all focus points up to f/11, making it easy to focus on and track subjects throughout the entire frame. Featuring the same robust construction as NIKKOR Z lenses, the teleconverters are designed with a fluorine coating on the front and rear elements to resist dirt and smudges, and offer a durable, weather-sealed body to protect against the elements.

When the teleconverters are used with the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S (availability scheduled for late August), the focal length on the telephoto end is extended to 280mm (1.4x) or 400mm (2.0x) producing a significant expansion of this telephoto lens’ shooting range. These new teleconverters will also be compatible with applicable interchangeable lenses for Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras that Nikon will release in the future.

New Webcam Utility Software for Nikon Cameras

In August, Nikon will release a beta version of the Webcam Utility software for many Nikon DSLR and Z series mirrorless cameras, including the new Z 5. Initially available for Windows 10, the free software will allow compatible Nikon cameras to be used as webcams. When connected via USB, this free software will provide users with incredible sharpness, clarity and flattering depth of field for all of their livestreaming needs including teleconferencing and gaming.

For more information on how to use your Nikon camera as a webcam, please visit https://www.nikonusa.com/en/learn-and-explore/live-streaming-with-nikon-cameras.page

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Z 5 will be available in August in several configurations, including body-only for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,399.95*, a one-lens kit with the new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 for an SRP of $1,699.95* and a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens for an SRP of $2,199.95* for those seeking extra reach when photographing wildlife or travel adventures. Also available in August, the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens can be purchased separately for an SRP of $399.95*. The new Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4X and TC-2.0X will have an SRP of $549.95 and $599.95 respectively and will be available in late August.