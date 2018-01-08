Nikon Introduces AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm F/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR

Continuing its innovation in lens design and manufacturing, Nikon has introduced the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm F/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR at CES 2018, which features a Nikon first, a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, in addition to a new advanced optical formula. The FX-format super-telephoto zoom is especially suitable for sports and wildlife photography with its wide focal-length range and constant ƒ/4 aperture.

In addition to Nikon’s VR image stabilization with up to 4 stops of compensation, even handheld, optical construction is comprised of 27 lens elements in 19 groups (8/5 for the teleconverter), including 8 Extra Low Dispersion (ED) elements, plus a 9-blade rounded diaphragm. The teleconverter can be activated with one finger so photographers can focus on the subject, turning the lens into a 252-560mm zoom. When used on DX-format DSLRs, the lens has an equivalent focal length of 270-600mm (378-840mm with the teleconverter in use).

The lens also features an electromagnetic diaphragm for shooting consistent high-speed bursts, and the AF tracking algorithm that controls the motordrive has been improved to increase tracking performance. It’s sealed against dust and moisture for operation in challenging outdoor conditions, plus a fluorine coating helps to repel dirt and water, and Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat fights ghosting and flare. For seamless shooting from horizontal to vertical and back again, the lens has a new ball-bearing tripod collar ring.

Priced at $12,399.95, the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm F/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR lens is scheduled for March 2018 delivery.

And, if you’re attending CES 2018 in Las Vegas, stop by Nikon’s booth, #14018, where the company’s speaker schedule includes former astronaut Scott Kelly, who will discuss his photography during his year in space. Nikon also will be live-streaming from the booth: www.nikonusa.com/live . Additionally, the CES 2018 Nikon Theater Presentation schedule is below, an impressive list of photographers shooting everything from editorial, wedding and landscape photography to sports and photojournalism.

Captain Scott Kelly to Present at Nikon Booth

Retired astronaut Captain Scott Kelly will present at the Nikon Theater on Tuesday, January 9, sharing his experience as an astronaut, stories of his space missions and how he used photography to document his yearlong mission to the International Space Station with Nikon DSLR cameras. Since returning from his record-breaking stint in space, Captain Kelly’s main mission now is to bring his insights and experiences to audiences all over, and challenge them to embrace risk and fulfill their dreams.

Nikon Innovation with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC)

In addition to the roster of high-performance imaging products that will be on display at the show, Nikon will also be exhibiting the latest in robotic image capture with MRMC (Mark Roberts Motion Control, a Nikon Company). MRMC creates robotic still and video capture solutions for a wide variety of applications from the world’s largest motion control arm to E-commerce systems built to capture with precise detail. Throughout the show, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the live demonstration firsthand and see what this new innovative technology can achieve.

CES 2018 Nikon Theater Presentation Schedule

The Nikon Theater will feature a full schedule of the world’s most inspiring and engaging photographers throughout CES. All presentations will also be livestreamed — those interested in watching remotely should visit www.nikonusa.com/live to tune in.

Day 1 – Tuesday, January 9 (Show Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PST)

11:00 – 11:30 AM: Jerry and Melissa Ghionis – Soul to Soul: The Soul Society

11:45 – 12:15 PM: Jen Rozenbaum – Empowering Women Through Boudoir Photography

12:30 – 1:30 PM: Captain Scott Kelly – A Year in Space

1:30 – 2:30 PM: Captain Scott Kelly Signing

2:45 – 3:15 PM: Ami Vitale – The Lens of Nature and Conservation

3:30 – 4:00 PM: Stacy Pearsall – The Genesis of Veterans Portrait Project

4:15 – 4:45 PM: Tamara Lackey – Beautiful Together: The Power of Photography to Affect Real Change

5:00 – 5:45 PM: Jim Balog – The Human Element: A Photographic Journey in the Anthropocene

Day 2 – Wednesday, January 10 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PST)

10:00 – 10:30 AM: Jen Rozenbaum – Top Tips for Posing Any Woman

10:45 – 11:15 AM: Michelle Valberg – Wild Creatures, Extreme Conditions

11:30 – 12:00 PM: Ami Vitale – The Art and Evolution of Storytelling

12:15 – 12:45 PM: Joe McNally – The Color, Quality and Direction of Nikon Speedlights

1:00 – 1:30 PM: Stacy Pearsall – Personal Projects: Harnessing Your Talent

1:45 – 2:15 PM: Dixie Dixon – The Art and Soul of Fashion Photography

2:30 – 3:00 PM: Tamara Lackey – The Joy, Magic and Challenges of Photographing Children

3:15 – 3:45 PM: Mandy Lea – Life on the Road as a Landscape Photographer

4:00 – 4:30 PM: Mathew Jordan Smith – Five Steps to Success in Photography

4:45 – 5:15 PM: Lucas Gilman – Taking the Mystery out of Making Beautiful Time Lapse Movies

Day 3 – Thursday, January 11 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. PST)

10:00 – 10:30 AM: Adam Woodworth – Cosmic Vison: Capturing the Milky Way and Aurora

10:45 – 11:15 AM: Deanne Fitzmaurice – Storytelling with Heart

11:30 – 12:00 PM: Chris Hershman – One Man Band: The Art of Making Music Videos

12:15 – 12:45 PM: Joe McNally – Big Productions, Small Flash: Air and Ground

1:00 – 1:30 PM: Deborah Sandidge – The Art of Travel Photography

1:45 – 2:15 PM: Neil Ever Osborne – People, Planet and Protected Places

2:30 – 3:00 PM: Jerry Ghionis – Creating Iconic Photography

3:15 – 3:45 PM: Corey Rich – Capturing Timeless Home Videos

4:00 – 4:30 PM: Mike Mezeul II – Images That Happen When You Connect with Nature

4:45 – 5:15 PM: Rod Mar – Secrets to Stunning Sports Images

Day 4 – Friday, January 12 (Show Hours: 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. PST)